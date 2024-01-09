OCUTRX Debuts Latest AR/XR Vision Headset at CES 2024: Revealing Expanded Uses, Surging Global Interest, and New Pre-Order Opportunities

IRVINE, Calif. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, at the ShowStoppers event during CES 2024, Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. will present a unique demonstration of the OcuLenz™ , their innovative AR/XR headset with the widest field-of-view and the highest resolution in all of AR. This showcase marks a key moment for OcuLenz as it expands its reach globally and initiates a new phase of pre-order options. Initially developed for those with advanced macular degeneration (AMD), OcuLenz now offers solutions far beyond its initial scope, serving various applications like enterprise, consumer, military, and more.

OcuLenz AR/XR Headset

OcuLenz: Revolutionizing Vision Aid with Advanced AR Technology

Ocutrx's OcuLenz, an innovative AR/XR headset, is engineered to address advanced macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among adults over 65 . This device combines functionality and comfort, revolutionizing visual aid technology. Using advanced pixel manipulation, it overlays high-contrast images onto the user's field of view, compensating for AMD's central vision loss by shifting images to the peripheral vision. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2 processor, OcuLenz offers a high-resolution (2.5K per eye) experience with a 72-degree wide field-of-view, surpassing traditional AR headsets. Light and easy to use, OcuLenz enhances visual perception and interaction with the environment, significantly aiding those affected by AMD. It also has a patented interpupillary distance adjustment to prevent dizziness.

Expanding Applications Beyond AMD

OcuLenz goes beyond just helping with AMD. With its Software Development Kit (SDK), its use now extends to areas like enterprise, military, medical assistance, and more, showing Ocutrx's commitment to using technology to improve lives. This strategic diversification underlines Ocutrx's commitment to innovation and dedication to bringing significant benefits to diverse sectors. The ORLenz™ is Ocutrx's patented AR/XR headset platform for surgeons, and the DigiLoupe™ is the AR/XR stand-alone digital loupe for dentists, dermatologists, and non-microscope surgeries for spine, orthopedic, and neurosurgeons.

Michael Freeman, CEO of Ocutrx, shares his personal drive behind OcuLenz: "OcuLenz for patients and its related surgery devices, the ORLenz and the DigiLoupe isn't just a product; it's a key platform to serve many verticals and a more enriched life for many. With 18 AR/XR wearable patents, it represents a substantial AR/XR technology leap, moving well beyond its initial focus on AMD. Inspired by my father's journey, we've created a solution that enhances vision and offers hope and possibilities to individuals facing vision-similar challenges and can be used in many non-medical applications."

Gaining Worldwide Attention

OcuLenz, Ocutrx's AR/XR headset, has captured global attention, demonstrating its wide-ranging applicability and potential for international adoption. The 42 Ocutrx Medical Advisors hail from the U.S., Mexico, South America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia, Garnering interest from major healthcare distributors in regions such as the Middle East and Europe, including countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy, the headset's versatility and appeal across diverse international markets are unmistakable.

Pre-Order Launch: Expanding Accessibility

In response to this growing global demand, Ocutrx is announcing the opening of pre-orders at a discounted "early-bird" price for the OcuLenz for AMD headset at OculenzAMD.com . It's now available for individual patients and bulk orders, catering to low vision centers, optometrists, and ophthalmologists. This broad availability signifies Ocutrx's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of both individual patients and professional healthcare providers, showcasing its readiness to serve a global audience with cutting-edge visual aid solutions.

The commercial release of OcuLenz is planned for the first half of 2024. Ocutrx is collaborating with Medicare and insurance providers to ensure the headset's affordability and accessibility. Visitors to OculenzAMD.com can explore detailed information about the product design, technological insights, and its impact on AMD and Stargardt's disease.

Experience OcuLenz Live at CES ShowStoppers

Ocutrx invites attendees of the CES ShowStoppers event tonight to visit their booth for an exclusive live demonstration of the OcuLenz headset. Experience firsthand the innovative AR/XR technology poised to revolutionize vision enhancement.

For more detailed information about OcuLenz and to place pre-orders, please visit OculenzAMD.com . Additionally, to access our comprehensive press kit, which includes further insights and visuals on the OcuLenz headset, see our dedicated press kit .

About OcuLenz

OcuLenz for AMD, Ocutrx Technologies' advanced AR headset, marks a major advancement in a visual aid for those with advanced macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardts (the juvenile form of AMD). This innovative device, rooted in personal experience and driven by compassion, uses video pixel manipulation to move video out of the damaged area of a retina to good adjacent retina. Clinical Trials have proven it significantly enhances visual perception and quality of life for AMD sufferers. With its high-tech design utilizing a visual-field-test, high resolution, and a broad field of view, OcuLenz opens up a clearer, more vivid world, ensuring that the central vision loss characteristic of AMD no longer dictates the boundaries of a patient's world. Pre-orders are available at OculenzAMD.com .

About Advanced Macular Degeneration

Advanced Macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss among adults over 65 and impacts 20 million Americans . Worldwide, nearly 200 million individuals suffer from some form of AMD. This progressive disease advances through three stages: the early stage, typically symptom-free; the intermediate stage, possibly marked by mild blurriness in central vision or difficulty seeing in low light; and the advanced stage, characterized by disrupted central vision and reduced visual acuity. The advanced stage is sub-typed into neovascular (wet) AMD or geographic atrophy (GA). Stargardts is the juvenile form of AMD, which can strike patients as young as ten years old. While there are approved FDA treatments for these conditions, there are currently no therapies that can restore vision once lost. Assistive technologies like OcuLenz can aid those in advanced AMD, helping to maximize remaining vision.

About Ocutrx

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. It was founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award-winning inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, who became the foundation for IEEE 802.11(n). The company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. The OcuLenz has the widest field-of-view and the highest resolution in all of AR. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ for AMD AR/XR headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision. In a significant acknowledgment of its innovative prowess, Ocutrx was named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Whitworth | Lightspeed PR/M | melissa@lightspeedpr.com

SOURCE Ocutrx