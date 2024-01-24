Ocutrx Unveils 3D Breakthrough, Enhancing Spine Surgery with Ergonomically Designed DigiLoupes Technology

The ORLenz AR/XR surgery headset, currently in the clinical assessment phase as a part of the OR-Bot 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre for transforming ophthalmologic procedures, now aims to innovate as a "stand-alone" device for spinal interventions and orthopedic surgeries. Fashioned as an advanced digital loupe solution, this version of the ORLenz is called the DigiLoupe AR/XR headset. It is designed to supersede conventional optical surgical loupes to offer a modern, digital alternative with higher resolution and greater magnification. Additionally, it delivers enhanced ergonomics, aiming to significantly improve the comfort and efficiency of surgeons during procedures.

The problem it solves is that traditional loupes are an ergonomic nightmare, forcing the surgeon to have his chin pinned to his chest all during the surgery – causing neck and back pain. The DigiLoupe headset solves that problem by having the cameras tilt and look down during surgeries instead of the surgeon looking down, so the surgeon stays flexible and in a positive ergonomic stance during the surgery. It displays 3D holographic images of the surgery site and significantly enhances ergonomics by giving surgeons the freedom of movement and positioning. With up to 10x magnification, and cinematic quality resolution, the ORLenz headset is anticipated to provide spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, dermatologists, and dentists with unparalleled clarity and detail, essential for precise and effective procedures.

Simon Prosser, the Global Director of Surgical Applications at Ocutrx, expressed his passion for the product stating, "Our ambition with the ORLenz has always been to push the boundaries of surgical technology to make surgeries less painful for surgeons. A few years back, we submitted a patent application for the DigiLoupe headset, designed to replace traditional loupes, mainly due to its superior ergonomics for surgeons. We're anticipating the patent's approval shortly. With our ongoing assessments in ophthalmology, we are excited about this stand-alone digital loupe version of the ORLenz to explore its future role in spine and other surgeries. The DigiLoupe headset is not just an enhancement for spinal procedures; it represents a new paradigm in surgical precision, 3D visualization, and ergonomic design. We're excited about its potential to transform precision and the surgeon comfort not only for spine surgery but also other medical disciplines in the future, like orthopedics and dentistry."

Dr. Leonel Hunt, bringing his expertise to Ocutrx's Medical Advisory Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the possibilities of the DigiLoupe's capabilities. "The prospect of integrating the DigiLoupe headset's visual and ergonomic capabilities into spine surgery as a stand-alone device offers a new frontier in surgical precision. As a surgeon with a biomedical engineering background, I can say that this technology's advanced visualization and surgeon positioning will significantly enhance surgical accuracy and patient safety. And, with their virtual imaging MedTiles™ overlays, I can see three or more different views with a slight turn of the head and use hand gestures to select, open, and see preoperative imaging, all while I'm doing the surgery. Better ergonomics and visualization means less stress on the surgeon and potentially better surgery outcomes," he said.

Currently in the prototype and testing stage, the DigiLoupe headset is expected to expand its applications beyond ophthalmology and spine surgery.

About Ocutrx

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality magnification, and depth precision. In a significant acknowledgment of its innovative prowess, The DigiLoupe headset is the next phase in enhanced surgery holographic visualization. With the acquisition of Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., Ocutrx became diversified across several industry sectors including Healthcare, AR/XR, 3D Visualization & Microscopes, AI, Medical Devices, Aerospace, Spaceflight and Defense. Ocutrx was named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech.com.

About Dr. Leonel Hunt

Dr. Leonel Hunt, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon, is renowned for his expertise in pediatric and adult scoliosis, complex spine disorders, and minimally invasive surgical techniques. Recognized as a leading spine specialist, Dr. Hunt holds prestigious positions as an attending surgeon at both the Cedars-Sinai Spine Center and the Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Center. His research, primarily focused on the development of novel surgical technologies and pioneering treatments for spine-related neck and back pain, has been widely presented at national and international conferences and featured in numerous peer-reviewed publications.

With extensive training and membership in prestigious societies such as the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, North American Spine Society, and Scoliosis Research Society, Dr. Hunt's credentials are impeccable. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University and his medical degree from the University of Southern California (USC) School of Medicine. Following this, he completed a general surgery internship at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and an orthopedic surgery residency at St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco. Further honing his expertise, Dr. Hunt underwent specialty training in spine orthopedic surgery at the San Diego Center for Spinal Disorders in La Jolla, California, with a focus on adult and pediatric spinal disorders.

