OCVIBE Unveils Details of Anaheim's New Downtown with Exclusive Kickoff Event

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, a vibrant district spanning 100 acres around Anaheim's Honda Center, introduced itself to the community yesterday with an exclusive first look at what's to come for the new cultural hub of Orange County. The event, OCVIBE Unveiled: Countdown to A New Downtown, brought together top changemakers from the community for an exclusive preview of the future OCVIBE. The future district was brought to life for guests via an immersive experience that took over the beautiful Anaheim Regional Transportation Center (ARTIC) building.

"We are thrilled to formally unveil the future of downtown Orange County to community members who contribute to Orange County's distinctive culture and character," said Bill Foltz, CEO of OC Sports & Entertainment. "OCVIBE is set to become a truly unique destination, celebrating and bringing together the diverse cultures that define our vibrant region. This kickoff is our way of expressing gratitude to the community and sharing our enthusiasm for what we're building together!"

OCVIBE is designed to deliver a bustling, thriving downtown center that draws in and celebrates every facet of the diverse community, and gives residents and visitors alike a reason to think of Orange County as a vibrant destination for culture, business, entertainment and more. Highlights of the district that were featured at the event include:

FOOD

Market Hall : Spanning across two soaring floors, the bustling Market Hall will be center stage for culinary expression, featuring 21 chef-driven concepts along with 6 uniquely themed bars and lounges. Chefs will be selected to reflect the diversity of our communities and will feature open kitchens that will showcase the chefs and their techniques, allowing guests to experience the craftsmanship and culture behind each dish. The infrastructure is designed to foster up-and-coming businesses by providing turn-key spaces and operational support, making Market Hall both a point of discovery and opportunity.

: Spanning across two soaring floors, the bustling Market Hall will be center stage for culinary expression, featuring 21 chef-driven concepts along with 6 uniquely themed bars and lounges. Chefs will be selected to reflect the diversity of our communities and will feature open kitchens that will showcase the chefs and their techniques, allowing guests to experience the craftsmanship and culture behind each dish. The infrastructure is designed to foster up-and-coming businesses by providing turn-key spaces and operational support, making Market Hall both a point of discovery and opportunity. Restaurant Row : For those who have a taste for full-service dining, Restaurant Row will also be home to an array of restaurants, anchored by A Restaurant which was announced at OCVIBE Unveiled as the first restaurant partner to sign on. A Restaurant offers nearly 90 years of history as a beloved dining institution in the local community and brings a connection to local farms and purveyors, with seasonally inspired, contemporary new American menus, making it a perfect fit for OCVIBE as it aims to reflect and support local culture.

VENUES

Concert Hall : This 5,700-person concert hall will be a top-tier entertainment venue for music, live performances, and special events. Outside, the music-inspired Stretto art piece serves as a canopy for an accompanying bar, open daily for all guests.

: This 5,700-person concert hall will be a top-tier entertainment venue for music, live performances, and special events. Outside, the music-inspired Stretto art piece serves as a canopy for an accompanying bar, open daily for all guests. Theater : Located in the North Plaza, this midsize entertainment venue offers a more intimate and family-friendly setting for live music and performances multiple nights per week.

: Located in the North Plaza, this midsize entertainment venue offers a more intimate and family-friendly setting for live music and performances multiple nights per week. Golden Bear : First announced at OCVIBE Unveiled, the legendary venue that was a beacon of musical excellence in Huntington Beach will be brought back to life as a key entertainment feature for the district. The reinvented venue will rekindle the magic and essence of those legendary performances of the past while creating a platform for new musical narratives to unfold, offering a space where the timeless echoes of Robin Williams' laughter and B.B. King's soulful guitar meet the fresh sounds of today's musical trailblazers.

PARKS

20 Acres of Open Space : OCVIBE is deeply connected to the land's origin as a wild river, and is designed to flow naturally, allowing each person to engage with the space in a way that feels organic and true to their experience. From the Urban Park, which is built to resemble what you might experience in a European plaza and serves as the "welcome" for OCVIBE, to the Artist Loop which will be the largest outdoor art exhibit that can be enjoyed free of cost, there are moments that allow for both high energy and relaxation for the entire community to enjoy.

OFFICE & RESIDENTIAL

The Weave : Four stories of uniquely designed timber have inspired the name of this LEED-certified office building. Designed with flexible working spaces and fresh-air balconies, The Weave is anchored by the Market Hall on its ground floors.

: Four stories of uniquely designed timber have inspired the name of this LEED-certified office building. Designed with flexible working spaces and fresh-air balconies, The Weave is anchored by the Market Hall on its ground floors. Affordable Housing : Reflective of the district's focus on bringing together all facets of the Orange County community , OCVIBE is voluntarily dedicating 15% of its total 1,500-unit residential apartment community to low-income housing options. Tenants enjoy full access to OCVIBE along with resident-specific amenities.

At the event, OCVIBE formally thanked Henry and Susan Samueli, the visionaries and catalysts behind OCVIBE, and other local leaders who were key in bringing OCVIBE to life including Mayor Ashleigh Aitken, the Anaheim City Council, and founding partners Gallagher, Children's Hospital of Orange County, Cox Business, UCI Health, and Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Dignitaries were gifted a commemorative poster from the event designed by local Orange County artist Eva Crawford and collectively kicked off the countdown to a new downtown.

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a vibrant entertainment district at the heart of Anaheim in Orange County, California. Currently in development by the Samueli Family and OC Sports and Entertainment (OCSE), OCVIBE will reimagine the downtown experience by turning 100 acres in Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable district designed to bring surrounding communities together at the intersection of culture and entertainment. OCVIBE will surround Honda Center with serene park space and introduce a broad selection of eclectic dining options, concerts and nightlife, and a rotation of immersive entertainment experiences not found elsewhere in Orange County.

