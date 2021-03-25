Odain Watson of Odaingerous Launches the Drama Collection

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odaingerous is launching a new must-have collection, fittingly named Drama. Odaingerous, from the talented designer Odain Watson, has become synonymous with celebrity streetwear. As seen on the likes of a celebrity such as Bebe Rexha and Lindsay Lohan, Odaingerous released the hugely popular Joe Exotic collection in May 2020 and has since gained a cult following.

Keen to continue with his unrivaled success, Odain Watson is dropping the new Drama collection just in time for spring. Stepping into the footwear arena, the collection comprises three classic shoe designs, the Drama pump, high-top sneakers, and boots. Speaking about the collection, Odain commented, "I am so excited to launch the Odaingerous Drama footwear collection. We truly have a stylish shoe for everyone no matter what your taste."

The Drama pump features smooth Italian leather, an elegantly streamlined toe with a sexy slender high heel in a ferocious pink hue. Exuding sophistication and extreme style, the Drama pumps are the perfect finishing touch for any woman on the go.

Retail Price: $237

On the other side of the spectrum, the Drama high-top sneakers are a retro throwback to the '90s with a basketball-inspired silhouette. The minimalistic design features a smooth leather upper and a reinforced toe cap with a comfortable padded ankle collar offering plenty of support of the sporty design. Round metallic lacing hooks stand out on the leather sneaker, giving it a hint of glamour.

Retail Price: $279

Taking on a traditional policeman boot design, the Drama boots feature a dented sole with the perfect heel height to keep you comfortable during any occasion. Embossed details and army fatigue elevates the simple style to make them the ideal everyday shoe.

Retail Price: $235

All three designs have been handcrafted in Italy using the best materials. A true statement piece that will be worn season after season.

The Drama collection can be found exclusively on www.odaingerous.com. For more information on Odaingerous, follow the streetwear brand on all social media @odaingerous.

