Odakyu Group Selling Travel Coupons for Foreign Tourists to Enjoy Popular Spots in Tokyo Suburbs

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Odakyu Group, comprising Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. and Odakyu Travel Co., Ltd., has started selling two types of special travel coupons for foreign tourists, each of which includes a ticket for a popular tourist facility in the Tokyo suburbs and round-trip train and bus tickets.

Overview of each travel coupon

1. "Yomiuriland Travel Coupon"

Yomiuriland, accessible in about 50 minutes from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, is a large-scale amusement park offering a variety of attractions as well as seasonal events, including illuminations in winter and swimming pools in summer.

This is a discounted coupon consisting of an admission ticket for Yomiuriland, a 3-ride pass, an Odakyu Line round-trip train ticket, and an Odakyu Bus round-trip ticket.

-Price:

3,500 yen per adult (13 years old and over)

2,500 yen per child (from 6 to 12 years old)

-Purchase method: Please visit the following website

https://www.odakyu-travel.co.jp/eng/tokyo/sightseeing/yomiuriland_tour.html

-Release date: Nov. 22 (Fri.), 2019

Yomiuriland website: http://www.yomiuriland.com/english/

Photo1: Yomiuriland Illuminations (image for illustration purpose)

2. "Kawasaki City Fujiko F. Fujio Museum Travel Coupon"

Kawasaki City Fujiko F. Fujio Museum, accessible in about 40 minutes from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, is a museum where visitors can encounter exhibits such as original drawings related to Japan's leading cartoonist Fujiko F. Fujio, who created masterpieces "Doraemon" and "Perman," as well as popular cartoon characters.

This is a convenient coupon comprising an admission ticket for the museum, an Odakyu Line round-trip train ticket, and a round-trip shuttle bus ticket to/from the museum.

Although advanced reservations are required to enter the museum in normal cases, the coupon allows its holders to visit the museum without such arrangements.

Photo2: Kawasaki City Fujiko F. Fujio Museum (C) Fujiko Pro

Photo3: Noborito Station on Odakyu Line (station name shown above platform floor)

Photo4: Ticket (image for illustration purpose)

-Price:

2,500 yen per adult (18 years old and over)

2,200 yen per junior/senior high school student (from 12 to 17 years old)

1,500 yen per child (6 years old and over)

-Purchase method: Please visit the following website

https://www.odakyu-travel.co.jp/eng/tokyo/sightseeing/fujikofujio_tour.html

-Release date: Oct. 11 (Fri.), 2019

-Fujiko F. Fujio Museum http://fujiko-museum.com/english/

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the "Shinjuku" central transportation terminal in the capital of Japan, Odakyu lines extend to "Hakone," one of Japan's foremost hot spring tourist destinations, and "Enoshima-Kamakura," the historical seaside town close to the city center, and they are used not only for sightseeing but also by two million commuters traveling to work every day. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels, and restaurants.

SOURCE Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.