ODAYA™ Is a Woman-Owned Intimacy Brand

The Company's Two Female Co-Founders Have Brought the Feminine Touch to the Bedroom in the Form of a 100% Natural, Water and Plant-Based Lubricant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sex is a nuanced activity that requires care, attention, focus, and communication. When issues arise, they should be addressed with openness, positivity, and safety. This is what inspired two of ODAYA™'s female co-founders, Joelle Pilote and Stephanie Girard, to create a lubricant that could safely and effectively restore intimacy when it was lacking in the bedroom.

"ODAYA™ is a brand that is tackling the all-too-common issue of a lack of intimacy," says Girard. "As a modern wellness company, we are built on three foundational principles, quality, simplicity, and inclusivity. These reflect the respectful, selfless ideal of sex in the 21st century. Our mission is to provide the highest level of intimate well-being. We want our customers all across the world to feel extraordinary comfort and total pleasure on a daily basis. That's why we've invested in creating such a unique product."

The brand's innovative lubricant, ODAYA Ganja, is distinctly different from most other alternatives on the market. Competing formulas often involve synthetic (and at times even toxic) ingredients, excessively thick consistencies, and poor pH balance. In contrast, ODAYA Ganja is 100% natural, vegan, pH balanced, and free of parabens, dyes, GMOs, and gluten.

ODAYA™ also uses organic hemp oil rather than traditional petroleum-based lubricants. Even if someone doesn't have an official allergy to the substance, petroleum can be harsh on sensitive skin in intimate areas. In contrast, organic hemp oil is packed with antioxidants, Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids, and vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C, D, and E. Together, these provide a synergistically positive impact that is anti-inflammatory and can help slow the degeneration of cell membranes.

From elite ingredients to a thoughtful formula to eco-conscious manufacturing and packaging, every aspect of ODAYA Ganja is designed to genuinely solve intimacy problems. It is a product designed by two deliberately attentive women interested in effecting genuine change and equipping men and women alike to truly enjoy their sexual escapades without worrying about side effects like dryness and discomfort along the way.

About ODAYA™

ODAYA™ is a natural, women-led intimacy brand owned by Tingg Agency Inc. Founded in Quebec, Canada in 2001, ODAYA focuses on three core values: quality, simplicity, and inclusivity. ODAYA uses ingredients specifically selected to bring comfort, pleasure, and confidence. Its mission is to enhance optimal health and lifestyle, promote self-care, and improve total well-being. Learn more at odayawellness.com .

Maxime Lemieux

514 298-0312

[email protected]

SOURCE ODAYA