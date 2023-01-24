ODAYA™ Offers a Safe and Silky Solution to Sex

The Canadian Brand's 100% Natural, Water and Plant-Based Lubricant Is the Perfect Way to Reignite That Passion in the Bedroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founding team at ODAYA™ is well aware of the fact that many factors can inhibit a healthy sex life. Therapists report things like a loss of physical intimacy, a lack of communication, and different sexual styles as reasons that couples struggle to maintain healthy levels of intimate connection — including in the bedroom. While there are certainly mental challenges that come with the struggle to stay intimate, there are also physical repercussions that can take place, like dryness and a lack of necessary lubrication.

"One common solution for this common concern is to use a lubricant," says ODAYA™ co-founder Joelle Pilote, "There is no shortage of options available. The question is, how safe and effective are they?" It is an inquiry worth asking.

A decade ago, the World Health Organization was already raising awareness when it came to the potentially negative side effects of using certain lubricants. An official advisory note published by WHO highlighted certain things, like pH balance and a lower osmolality (i.e., not too thick), as essential elements for healthy lubricated intercourse. Since then, other concerns have been raised, such as using dangerous, synthetic, and even toxic chemicals that can turn a potential solution into just another part of an ongoing intimacy problem.

Pilote and her co-founding partners, dynamic wife and husband duo Stephanie Girard and Maxime Lemieux, knew there had to be a better way to improve sex. This led them to develop their innovative intimacy product ODAYA Ganja . The formula is an all-natural, water-based lubricant that is, among other things, eco-friendly, non-greasy, pH balanced (i.e., good for all skin types), vegan, GMO and paraben free, flavorless, and fragranceless.

In addition, ODAYA Ganja has a lower osmolality that avoids the harmful side effects of thicker lubricants. Instead of excessive consistency, the formula is the first Canadian brand to use organic hemp oil to deliver a silky, non-sticky, non-irritating experience that optimizes both comfort and pleasure.

"No one should feel uncomfortable during sex," Pilote emphatically declares, "Our revolutionary formula has been improving intimacy for two decades without the need to resort to harsh chemicals or higher osmolality. It is a thoughtfully formulated lubricant that is designed by the people for the people to genuinely improve intimacy without creating other issues in the process."

About ODAYA™

ODAYA™ is a natural, women-led intimacy brand owned by Tingg Agency Inc. Founded in Quebec, Canada in 2001, ODAYA™ focuses on three core values: quality, simplicity, and inclusivity. The company uses ingredients specifically selected to bring comfort, pleasure, and confidence. Its mission is to enhance optimal health and lifestyle, promote self-care, and improve total well-being. Learn more at odayawellness.com .

