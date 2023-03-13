Odd Burger Adds Marc Goodman, Vice-President of 7-Eleven Canada Inc. to Board of Directors

LONDON, ON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager at 7-Eleven Canada Inc. will be joining Odd Burger's Board of Directors effective March 13, 2023.

Marc Goodman, Vice-President of 7-Eleven Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)

Goodman oversees over 620 operating locations and is the first Canadian in over 15 years to lead 7-Eleven Canada Inc. as the company's Vice President and General Manager. Prior to joining 7-Eleven, Goodman spent over 20 years at Suncor Energy where he was involved in several senior leadership roles largely supporting the Petro-Canada brand. In 2019, Goodman was the recipient of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) Leader Award and he continues to serve on the Board of the CICC. Goodman holds an MBA from the University of Windsor.

In January 2023, under Goodman's leadership, 7-Eleven Canada launched its plant-based breakfast sandwich as part of the retailers' Healthy To-Go campaign. The sandwich is available at over 550 locations across Canada and is freshly prepared in local kitchens and delivered daily to 7-Eleven stores.

"We are very excited to have Marc join our Board of Directors," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "7-Eleven is one of the largest retail operations in the world and it's incredible to have Marc's extensive experience now part of our Board".

Goodman has helped optimize operating models, reduce operational costs, grow sales, increase margins, and transform businesses to be more shopper centric. He brings his tremendous experience in operations, marketing, and franchising to Odd Burger's Board. The Company's Board of Directors is now comprised of James McInnes (Chairman), Vasiliki McInnes, Edward (Ted) Sehl, Michael Fricker, Francois Arbour, Utsang Desai and Marc Goodman. Officers of the Company are comprised of James McInnes (President and CEO), Ted Sehl (CFO), Vasiliki McInnes (COO), and Trevor Wong-Chor (Corporate Secretary).

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD and on the OTCQB under the symbol ODDAF. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com .

