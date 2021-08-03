Odd Burger Completes Construction of London, ON Location, Two More to Open Soon

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, announced today its newest location in London, Ontario is largely complete and is scheduled to open mid-August. Odd Burger South London (645 Commissioners Road East) brings the chain's total to four locations, with two additional restaurants set to open soon.

The company's Vaughan, ON location (9960 Dufferin Street) held its grand opening Sunday August 1, and treated the neighborhood to 99-cent non-dairy soft-serve ice cream all day and swag bags for the first 50 customers. Half of all profits from grand opening sales were donated to The Save Movement, a global grassroots organization founded in Toronto that works to save animals, save the climate, and save human health.

Odd Burger also announced progress at its Waterloo, ON (75 King Street South) and Hamilton, ON (920 Upper Wentworth Street) locations. Construction is well underway, and both are expected to meet projected opening dates of August and September, respectively.

All new stores incorporate the new Odd Burger brand and design in interior decor and signage.

"I appreciate our team for their dedication and hard work opening these new locations, especially considering the obstacles created by the pandemic," said Odd Burger co-founder and CEO James McInnes. "We have essentially tripled our footprint compared to just a few months ago, and the result is we've dramatically expanded the availability of plant-based food that is healthier, more humane, and more sustainable than typical fast-food options."

Odd Burger plans to open 20 locations by this time next year, including a flagship New York City restaurant in Manhattan.

In addition to Vaughan, Toronto (492 College Street), and Windsor (13458 Tecumseh Road East) restaurants, Odd Burger also operates a manufacturing facility in London, ON, where it creates and distributes its proprietary foodservice line of plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives such as burgers, chickUN, sausage and dairy-free sauces.

‎About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "plans", "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements of information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

