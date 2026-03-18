ODD Investor Alert: ODDITY Tech Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Institutional Shareholders: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) during the period February 26, 2025 through February 24, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ODD shares lost $14.28 per share, a decline of 49.21%, following the Company's disclosure on February 25, 2026 that an algorithm change by its largest advertising partner had diverted ads to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs. Management further projected Q1 2026 revenue would decline approximately 30% year-over-year.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that held ODD securities during the Class Period should assess whether affirmative steps are warranted. A securities class action has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that Oddity and certain officers violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making materially false and misleading statements about the strength and sustainability of the Company's digital advertising model.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Pension funds and asset managers holding ODD shares purchased between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 may have a fiduciary duty to evaluate participation in this action





Lead plaintiffs help direct the litigation strategy and selection of counsel, providing institutional investors a governance role in the recovery process





Serving as lead plaintiff carries no out-of-pocket cost; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class





Institutions with the largest financial interest in the relief sought are generally favored for appointment as lead plaintiff under the PSLRA





Fiduciaries who fail to investigate potential recovery avenues may face scrutiny from beneficiaries and oversight bodies

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, the Company repeatedly raised its full-year financial outlook while allegedly concealing that a critical disruption in its advertising partner's algorithm was materially increasing customer acquisition costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses surged from $117.125 million to $158.183 million year-over-year in Q1 2025 alone, the complaint recounts. Despite these escalating costs, management allegedly continued to characterize the business as having "high profitability, multiple engines, and long runways."

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Case Summary

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens the litigation and helps ensure that recovery efforts reflect the full scope of harm suffered by the class," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The securities action alleges that the Company's officers knew or recklessly disregarded that its core customer acquisition engine was compromised, yet continued issuing optimistic guidance through Q3 2025. When the truth emerged on February 25, 2026, the market repriced ODD shares accordingly.

ABOUT THE FIRM: INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The Court has set May 11, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP