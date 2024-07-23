ODD Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Oddity Tech Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 17, 2024.

To join the Oddity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27381 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oddity overstated its AI technology and capabilities, and/or the extent to which this technology drove Oddity's sales; (2) Oddity's repeat purchase rates and revenues were, at least in part, derived from unsustainable and deceptive sales and advertising practices; (3) Oddity downplayed the true scope and severity of ongoing civil litigation against Oddity and/or its subsidiaries; and (4) as a result, Oddity's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Oddity Tech Ltd. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is September 17, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/oddity-tech-ltd/

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.