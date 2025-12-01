Odd Parts. Odd Lots. On Time! 200,000+ SKUs on Huyett.com

Huyett offers hard-to-find parts and custom solutions in a wide range of materials and finishes, with low MOQs and fast shipping.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huyett has been serving the fastener industry as a master distributor and manufacturer for over a century by providing Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time. Whether you're looking for standard, off-the-shelf parts or unusual parts in non-standard sizes or finishes, Huyett's robust global supply chain and custom manufacturing solutions help source hard-to-find and custom components in quantities that make sense for your business, all with fast shipping from one of the best customer service teams in the industry.

Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time at Huyett!

Odd Parts – Stocking standard parts is essential, but many customers need highly specific, hard-to-find, or custom components as well. That's why Huyett offers in-house manufacturing and global sourcing to be your one-stop shop for odd parts. Whether you need an obscure fastener or a custom solution, Huyett is here to help.

Odd Lots – Huyett saves you time, money, and inventory space by partnering with you to let you buy products in a way that meets your business needs. Low MOQs let you order only what you need – no more excess inventory to meet order minimums. The Company's blind drop shipping program lets you ship directly to customers with your branding, while the in-house Data Analytics Team helps predict demand and optimize ordering. Manage over 200,000 SKUs online and receive broken-box quantities when you need them.

On Time – Costly line shutdowns and stock-outs are avoidable with clear communication and fast, reliable shipping. Huyett's Customer Service Team of real people providing real service are experts who respond quickly and accurately to your questions and quote requests. Whether you order on the website or via email, phone, fax, or EDI, Huyett simplifies order tracking with automated emails for order confirmations and shipment details.

Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time is Huyett's commitment to serving customers and the community. As Director of Sales, Dewey Oxner, notes, "At Huyett, Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time isn't just a slogan – it's a promise. We make sourcing from multiple manufacturers and distributors easy by delivering what our customers need when they need it."

Learn more about sourcing parts and managing inventory at Supply Chain Simplified. For more information about Huyett and its extensive range of industrial fasteners, premium lifting hardware, and adhesive & solvents, email [email protected] or visit www.huyett.com.

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," Huyett is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The Company is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

