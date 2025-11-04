Oddball Announces Appointment of Rob Silverman as Chief Executive Officer

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddball , a leading digital services agency that transforms and modernizes how government organizations interact with their constituents, today announced the appointment of Rob Silverman as Chief Executive Officer. Oddball is backed by Falfurrias Management Partners , a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, which made a growth investment in the business in January of this year.

Rob Silverman

Rob brings over three decades of leadership and experience in technology and professional services. His proven track record directing strategy and operations for Booz Allen Hamilton's multi-billion-dollar Defense and Civil Government businesses, overseeing the U.S. Health and Human Services business, integrating corporate acquisitions such as Liberty IT Solutions, Everwatch Solutions, and PAR Government, and delivering solutions to customers across U.S. Government, international, and US state and local markets makes him ideally suited to lead Oddball through their next chapter of innovation, growth, and impact.

In the words of Oddball's co-founder, Travis Sorensen, "I'm incredibly excited to support Rob as he steps into the role of CEO at Oddball. After ten rewarding years leading our talented team, I'm confident that Rob's vision and leadership will propel Oddball into its next phase of growth and success."

Rob adds, "I admire Oddball's journey, culture, and track record and am humbled to build on its legacy. Oddball has excelled as a strangely human force driving innovation in government digital services, and I cannot wait to support Oddball's employees and clients going forward."

Rob has been recognized with numerous industry accolades, including Wash100, The Consulting Report's Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2024, and Executive Mosaic Chairman's Award for Health.

About Oddball

At Oddball, we're not just another agency – we're a strangely human force driving innovation in government digital services. Our team consists of experienced engineers, program managers, and other commercial tech professionals, and our passion lies not just in creating solutions but also in collaboratively addressing client challenges. Oddball takes pride in supporting federal clients throughout the entire process – from design to deployment. We specialize in crafting scalable solutions that are purpose-built for the citizens they serve and the workforces they empower. Visit us at www.oddball.io to learn more.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused, middle market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy and market insights, finance and integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

