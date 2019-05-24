Oddball Awarded Veteran-facing Services Platform Contract

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddball Inc., a technology solutions provider dedicated to digital modernization of federal services, was awarded the Veteran-facing Services Platform (VSP) support contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VSP contract is a three-year, $78 million program supporting the Office of Information Technology (OIT) and the Digital Services team at VA (DSVA).

Under the VSP program, Oddball will provide product and delivery management, software development, user research, content management, DevOps support, data analytics, and platform operation and management to VA.

"We are honored to support VA and their vision of a modern digital experience for Veterans to learn about, apply for and manage their VA benefits in an effective, efficient and compassionate manner," said Travis Sorensen, Oddball chief executive officer. "As a Veteran, I understand the importance of achieving this vision. The entire Oddball team is excited to continue bringing our user-centered agile delivery process to this effort."

To deliver the scope of work needed for the VSP contract, Oddball formed a team that includes Ad Hoc LLC, The So Company and Empirical Path to deliver additional depth and breadth across the full scope of the VSP program.

About Oddball

Oddball is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) dedicated to digital modernization of federal citizen-centric services. As a unique digital agency, Oddball supports federal clients from design to deployment of scalable software solutions that are purpose-built for the citizens they serve and the workforces they enable. Experienced teams of full-stack developers, human-centered designers, product managers and project managers offer a proven record of delivery excellence in enterprise devops, cloud migration, user experience, continuous integration, continuous delivery and continuous deployment. Visit us at www.oddball.io to learn more.

