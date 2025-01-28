Oddbird Announces U.S. Expansion and High-Profile Investors

Oddbird's U.S. Growth Driven by Industry Giants at Red Swan Consumer

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddbird, a Scandinavian trailblazer in the non-alcoholic wine industry, announces major nationwide expansion in the United States with significant investment from key investors.

Notable investors include Red Swan Consumer, led by Mike LaVitola; Wasson Enterprise, led by former Walgreens CEO Greg Wasson; Andy Dunn, founder of Red Swan and co-founder of Bonobos; Andas, led by Mats Lederhausen, former Chairman of Chipotle; Mike Salguero, CEO and Founder of ButcherBox; Patrick Vihtelic, founder and CEO of Home Chef; and Jan Enhager, founder of Vitamin Well.

"As the first brand to pioneer the non-alcoholic wine movement in Scandinavia over a decade ago, our success has demonstrated the consumer appeal and desire for a premium non-alcoholic option," said Mehmet Gurbuzer, CEO of Oddbird Inc. "As we expand our presence throughout the United States, we are excited to introduce a new audience to our innovative, quality product while setting a new standard for the non-alcoholic industry."

Founded in 2013 by Moa Gürbüzer, a family therapist with over twenty years of experience, Oddbird was created to address the negative impact of alcohol on families and society. Moa's vision was to challenge societal norms surrounding alcohol by crafting premium, organic wines and liberating them from alcohol.

Oddbird has established itself as the leading brand in non-alcoholic wines, with consistent 50% market share in Scandinavia over the last decade. Since launch, Oddbird has sold over 7 million units and $30 million in revenue. The brand is rapidly gaining global recognition, with 200% growth in the U.S. market in 2024 alone.

Oddbird blends time-honored winemaking traditions with cutting-edge innovation. Each bottle offers a distinct, sophisticated taste and high complexity, beginning with hand-harvested grapes sourced from prestigious vineyards. After a 12-month aging process to achieve optimal taste, Oddbird employs a proprietary dealcoholization method that preserves the wine's character while liberating it from alcohol, relying on no artificial additives. Oddbird is the first producer to develop low intervention wines, liberated from alcohol. With high acidity and a strong sense of region, Oddbird wines—Red, White, Rosé, and Sparkling varieties—appeal to a diverse range of wine drinkers and set a new standard for the non-alcoholic category.

Oddbird has established itself as the non-alcoholic wine of choice among top restaurants and chefs across Europe and the U.S. It is a celebrated fixture in the hospitality industry, featured in Michelin-starred establishments such as Kol, Gymkhana, Claude Bosi at Bibendum, Luca, and Hakkasan in London, as well as Adam/Albin in Stockholm and Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Since its launch in the United States, Oddbird has also gained recognition at prestigious Michelin-starred venues, including Alinea in Chicago and Atomix in New York City.

Oddbird is now available in over 20 countries, and in the United States, is available in Conn., Colo., Ga., Ill., N.C., N.Y., Mass., Mich., Minn., Ore., S.C., Texas, Wash. and Wis., in mainstream retail including Erewhon, Trader Joes and Total Wine, as well as direct to consumer on www.thezeroproof.com and on Amazon.

For more information, visit Oddbird.com.

ABOUT ODDBIRD

Founded in 2013 by Moa Gürbüzer, Oddbird is Scandinavia's leading producer of alcohol-liberated wines. Oddbird crafts wines to perfection, using a meticulous process to create premium wines that are then liberated from alcohol. Oddbird's mission is to challenge and transform societal norms around alcohol consumption by providing exquisite, organic wines without compromise. Now stocked in 15 states, Oddbird is also available direct-to-consumer at The Zero Proof.

