oddFlex--A Sportsbook Unlike Any Other--Now Available for iOS and Android

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- oddFlex launched today for iOS and Android devices, putting an innovative, free-to-play sportsbook into the pockets of sports fans across the US.

oddFlex Overview

Instead of risking real money, oddFlex players wager a virtual currency with no monetary value. Bettors can replenish their bankroll with free daily bonus credits or purchase more from the in-app store. This social sportsbook model gives oddFlex greater reach and more flexibility than its real-money counterparts. The app is available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and more than 100 other markets around the world, without the burdensome location tracking that traditional sportsbooks are required to leverage.

Colin Dew-Becker, Founder and CEO of oddFlex Games, says, "Like every sports bettor, I love the thrill of having a stake in the action. There is no comparable fan experience to putting down a wager, declaring 'I know what's going to happen,' and basking in the glory of my inevitable win. The problem is, as much as I love bragging about how great I am at sports betting, I know that I'm going to lose money in the long run. My team and I designed oddFlex to address this issue. We optimized the social dynamics of sports betting by removing financial risk, giving bettors the most wagering opportunities, and generating advanced performance metrics so oddFlex bettors can definitively prove they can pick winners better than any of their friends or fellow sports bettors."

In the coming months, oddFlex will give bettors a unique opportunity to profit from their betting talent without risking real money. Leveraging their complete betting history and statistical ranking on the Leaderboards, users can buy and sell their betting picks for real money via an in-app marketplace called BetMarket. This modernization of tout services, based on genuine performance and backed by fully transparent data, will make 'gurus' with photoshopped betslips a thing of the past, ushering in the era of verified sharps.

oddFlex offers an unparalleled betting experience by covering more leagues and markets than any traditional sportsbook in the US. All the major US sports leagues are here, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. But oddFlex goes further, covering more eSports leagues than any US-operating sportsbook, including League of Legends LCS, the Halo Championship Series, and NBA 2K League. By the end of the year, bettors will be able to place wagers on the Oscars, elections, reality TV, and more.

In the future, oddFlex users will have access to a market creation tool, which allows them to build their own betting markets. Looking to settle a score at your annual golf outing? Take for-fun bets on a darts game at your local dive? Over/under 30 minutes before your perennially late friend arrives? oddFlex will let users craft betting markets for any scenario they can think of, then accept picks for the event.

