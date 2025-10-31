Oddities and Curiosities Expo Announces 2026 Tour Across U.S. and Canada

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare yourselves for the weirdest event of the year! The Oddities and Curiosities Expo , the ultimate celebration of all things peculiar and extraordinary, will return in 2026, descending on 40 cities across North America!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will return in 2026, descending on 40 cities across North America! Post this

Shop the strange: Attendees can browse and shop for rare and unique items, including taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, metaphysical accoutrements, handcrafted oddities, bones, and funeral collectibles.

All-day immersion: The expo offers an immersive experience with photo opportunities, tarot readings, sideshow performances, and various concessions to keep attendees entertained.

Hands-on classes: Guests can add a ticketed workshop: a day-long taxidermy class, an insect pinning class, or a wet specimen preservation workshop. All workshops are hosted by The Sleeping Sirens using sustainably sourced specimens with built-in breaks for lunch and exploring the expo. Availability of specific classes varies by city.

All animals in the taxidermy class and other parts of the show—like preserved specimens—are sourced ethically and died of natural causes.

ABOUT THE ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the leading traveling showcase for the strange and unusual, featuring hundreds of curated vendors as well as hands-on educational workshops. Since its founding, the expo has cultivated a welcoming community for alternative artists, collectors, and curious individuals.

The 2026 North American tour will travel coast-to-coast, visiting 40 cities in the United States and Canada.

Founded in Oklahoma by Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio, the Oddities & Curiosities Expo has produced hundreds of events across North America and Australia, annually featuring thousands of carefully curated vendors. As the original curated event of its kind, the expo remains the premier destination for the wonderfully weird.

"I would have never guessed that the expo would turn into what it has today," said Michelle. "From 25 vendors in Tulsa, to 200+ vendors in cities across the US, Canada and Australia—it's been amazing to watch it grow. The most unexpected part that has come from this is the community though."

Rooted in the co-founders' background in the punk scene, the expo is community-driven at its core. "Our community is full of some of the best and most inspiring people I've ever met. People from all walks of life, careers, cultures, and preferences with one huge thing in common: Acceptance," Michelle added. "To be surrounded by such incredible creatives every week and to meet thousands of eager attendees thanking us for providing a safe place for them is truly special!"

For additional information, follow The Oddities and Curiosities Expo on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

To purchase tickets and view the full list of cities, visit https://oddities.com

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Oddities & Curiosities Expo