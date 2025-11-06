Odditt Launches Betflow: A New Way to Discover and Build Fun Sports Bets

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports data company Odditt today announced the official U.S. launch of Betflow . The next-generation sports betting discovery platform blends deep analytics with an engaging, intuitive experience.

Built by a team of sports fans and data experts, Betflow helps users explore bets by surfacing personalized options that match each bettor's interests, risk tolerance, and style.

Download Betflow and experience a new, more engaging way to bet. https://betflow.onelink.me/Fupn/xve954hn

"Sports betting shouldn't be intimidating or time-consuming," said Oddit CEO and Founder Matt Bresler. "With Betflow, we've made building your bets as exciting as watching the game itself. You can discover bets through stats, trivia, mascots, or even emojis. And everything connects back to real data."

Powered by Odditt's proprietary data feeds, Betflow draws from decades of historical stats, contextual trends, and real-world factors — from rivalries and coaching histories to weather and player relationships. The app covers over 100 global leagues, including more than a dozen women's leagues, and is designed for both analytical and casual bettors.

Features That Make Betflow Stand Out

Fun Flows: Discover bets through entertaining facts about teams and players — mascots, jersey numbers, birthdays, and more.

Discover bets through entertaining facts about teams and players — mascots, jersey numbers, birthdays, and more. Fact Flows: Interactive stats and visuals showing how teams and players actually perform in key conditions—weather, rivalries, home games, and more. Understand the "why" behind every bet.

Interactive stats and visuals showing how teams and players actually perform in key conditions—weather, rivalries, home games, and more. Understand the "why" behind every bet. Trend Blender: Select a player or team, choose the factors you think impact performance (weather, facing former coaches, days of rest, etc.), and instantly see how they have performed in those exact scenarios. Your theories, backed by data, in seconds.

Select a player or team, choose the factors you think impact performance (weather, facing former coaches, days of rest, etc.), and instantly see how they have performed in those exact scenarios. Your theories, backed by data, in seconds. Fun Factory: Create real parlays and bets instantly using your favorite emojis.

Create real parlays and bets instantly using your favorite emojis. Personalized Discovery: Hundreds of thousands of new bets and parlays daily, tailored to your preferences.

Hundreds of thousands of new bets and parlays daily, tailored to your preferences. Seamless Action: Connect directly to top sportsbooks and place bets in just a few taps.

"Betflow brings emotion and insight together," said Odditt Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Elaine Milardo. "Our goal was to design something that speaks to every type of bettor — whether you're driven by numbers or narratives. The experience is personal, fast, and surprisingly fun."

Betflow is now available in the U.S. and will expand to additional markets soon. Users can start with a free plan that includes whimsical bet discovery or upgrade for full access to Betflow's custom parlay and bet creation tools, plus exclusive stat-driven betting research powered by proprietary data.

With thousands of early users and strong industry interest, Odditt has begun a new seed fundraising round to accelerate Betflow's growth.

Download Betflow at https://betflow.bet and experience a new, more engaging way to bet.

About Odditt

Odditt is a sports data and analytics company pioneering the next generation of betting discovery and intelligence tools. By combining proprietary data systems, advanced content engines, and user-first design, Odditt builds products that make sports betting more informed, accessible, and enjoyable.

The company's newly launched app, Betflow, showcases that vision by turning complex data into a fun, intuitive betting discovery experience.

Currently in a seed fundraising round, Odditt is focused on scaling Betflow's growth and commercializing its betting stimulation technologies for B2B partners. Founded by a team of data engineers and sports industry veterans, Odditt is reimagining how fans and sportsbooks interact with data-driven insights.

Learn more at www.odditt.com .

SOURCE Odditt