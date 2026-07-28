Odditt Partners with Optimove to Power Personalized Betting Content

Operators using Optimove can soon include Odditt's contextualized bets and parlays directly in player messages

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odditt, the content engine for sports betting, has partnered with Optimove, the #1 Player Engagement Solution used by the world's leading iGaming operators and sportsbooks, to power personalized betting content. Operators using Optimove will soon be able to embed Odditt's story-driven, contextualized bets and parlays within player messages, at scale, improving discovery, engagement, and reactivation rates.

Odditt generates more than 100,000 contextualized parlays and individual bets each day across 115 leagues in 45 countries, drawing on 25+ years of historical data and 900+ betting markets combined with real-time context such as weather, rivalries, and player storylines. Delivered via APIs and widgets, the content provides operators with a steady supply of fresh material for personalized campaigns and paired with Optimove's decisioning engine, reaches the right player at the right time.

Optimove's AI Decisioning Agents already determine which player to message, when, and through which channel, using Content Decisioning to select the message variant and tone most likely to perform. Odditt, however, adds what no marketing platform generates on its own: the bet itself, a fresh, story-driven pick tied to that player's teams, leagues, and interests. It reflects a core philosophy both companies share — the more data behind a decision, the more relevant the experience it creates. Together, they turn what would otherwise be a generic discount into a personalized bet the player can act on.

"Most marketing teams are very good at knowing who to talk to, when, and where, thanks to powerful marketing solutions like Optimove. What goes inside the message is where most get stuck," said Matt Bresler, CEO and co-founder of Odditt. "Optimove sends the message, and together, we make sure there's a story-driven bet inside it, built around what that specific player actually cares about. That's the difference between a promotion someone ignores and a recommendation that inspires them to take action."

"With Optimove, operators already know who to message, when, and with what tone," said Meryl Serouya, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Optimove. "Odditt lets us take personalization a step further — into the bet itself, so every message can carry a pick built around what that player actually follows. It's a new layer of relevance we're excited to bring to our operators."

The partnership is now live, with the first deployments focused on email. Additional channels, including push notifications and in-app experiences, are expected to follow.

For more details, visit: www.odditt.com.

About Odditt

Odditt is a sports betting content platform that generates contextualized individual bets and automated parlays at scale for sportsbook operators, prediction market operators, DFS operators, and affiliates. Its proprietary data infrastructure covers 115+ leagues across 45 countries. Betflow, Odditt's consumer app, is available on iOS and Android.

Learn more at www.odditt.com.

SOURCE Odditt