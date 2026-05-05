Odditt Launches B2B Platform That Generates 100,000+ Sportsbook Parlays a Day

Delivers ready-to-embed bets and automated parlays mapped directly to operator markets

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odditt today announced the commercial launch of its B2B betting content platform. Powered by the same technology behind its consumer app, Betflow, the new content engine helps sportsbook operators, prediction markets, platform providers, DFS companies, and affiliates deliver parlays and automated betting content at scale.

Parlays are the highest-margin product in sports betting, but the volume of pre-built options on most platforms is a fraction of what users could engage with. Odditt produces more than 100,000 ready-to-deploy parlays and individual betting opportunities each day across 115+ leagues in 45 countries.

Each wager is paired with supporting context such as statistical trends, storylines, fun facts, and narrative angles.

"Operators know this is a problem. Most just don't have the infrastructure to solve it at scale," said Odditt's CEO and Co-Founder Matt Bresler. "We built the missing layer between odds feeds and end users. Once every bet has context, the entire sportsbook becomes more dynamic."

The engine supports more than 900 betting markets and is available through embeddable widgets, scrollable feeds, or API integrations. Content can be customized by brand and filtered across thousands of categories, including weather, streaks, rivalries, player bios, and team metadata.

Odditt's CTO and Co-Founder, Elaine Milardo, was DraftKings' first data hire and helped scale its data organization from one employee to more than 100 engineers through the company's IPO.

"The challenge is no longer just about setting odds," said Milardo. "It's turning them into content users actually want to engage with, and doing it every day at scale. That's what we built."

Betflow was unveiled in late fall of last year and has already surpassed 6,000 users and 1 million bets explored. Odditt says multiple customers are currently testing the platform.

The company is also raising a $1.5 million seed round to accelerate integrations and scale sales and engineering.

For more details, visit: www.odditt.com.

About Odditt

Odditt is a sports betting content platform that generates contextualized individual bets and automated parlays at scale for sportsbook operators, providers, DFS operators, and affiliates. Its proprietary data infrastructure covers 115+ leagues across 45 countries. Betflow, Odditt's consumer app, is available on iOS and Android.

Learn more at www.odditt.com.

SOURCE Odditt