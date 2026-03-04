Odditt Launches Bracket Party, a Free March Madness Bracket Tool For Casual Fans

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-six million Americans will fill out March Madness brackets this year. A new free tool from sports data company Odditt is built for the majority who don't follow college basketball.

Bracket Party allows anyone to build a complete NCAA tournament bracket — men's or women's — without any knowledge of basketball. Rather than picking winners for each game, users answer questions about their favorite colors, jersey numbers, mascots, zodiac signs, and more. The platform's scoring engine combines those preferences with real team data to generate a personalized bracket and explains exactly why every pick was made.

BracketParty.com is now live. Users can build and share brackets using last year's tournament data, with full brackets for both the men's and women's tournaments available following Selection Sunday on March 15.

Survey data underscores the market gap. Eighty-four percent of Americans don't follow college basketball, yet NCAA tournament bracket pools are the country's largest participatory sports event, ahead of fantasy football and Super Bowl squares.

Forty-six percent of bracket participants say they pick purely on gut feeling. Yet every major bracket platform is built for the minority who follow the sport closely.

"Tens of millions of people participate in March Madness brackets every year, and most of them are essentially guessing," said Matt Bresler, CEO and Co-Founder of Odditt. "Every tool out there was built for the hardcore fan who makes data-driven decisions. We built this for everyone else, to make this process one of self-expression, rather than one of confusion."

The women's tournament is treated as equal to the men's at Bracket Party — same engine, same preference categories, same depth of data. Women's bracket pool participation has grown sharply in recent years, with ESPN recording a record 3.4 million entries in 2025. Bracket Party hopes to be a small piece of that continued growth.

Bracket Party runs on the same data infrastructure that powers Betflow , Odditt's year-round sports betting and DFS discovery app, reflecting the company's broader focus on fan engagement beyond sports betting.

"We built this technology from the ground up to serve every kind of fan," said Elaine Milardo, CTO and Co-Founder of Odditt, who previously played a pivotal role in founding the data platform team at DraftKings. "The data has always shown that basketball knowledge doesn't predict bracket success — what's missing is a tool that actually embraces that reality instead of ignoring it."

Bracket Party is free at BracketParty.com .

One-minute demo video here: https://www.loom.com/share/09194d14e49a42cbb102267fb8d9c50e

About Odditt

Odditt is a sports data and analytics company pioneering the next generation of betting discovery and fan engagement tools. By combining proprietary data systems, advanced content engines, and user-first design, Odditt builds products that make sports more informative, accessible, and enjoyable.

Currently in a seed fundraising round, Odditt is focused on commercializing its fan engagement technologies for B2B partners and scaling owned consumer properties like Betflow and Bracket Party. Founded by a team of data engineers and sports industry veterans, Odditt is reimagining how fans, media platforms, and sportsbooks engage with sports as a whole.

www.odditt.com

