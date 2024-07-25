Oddity Tech Ltd. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Oddity Tech Ltd.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 17, 2024

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Oddity Tech Ltd. ("Oddity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ODD) securities during the period of July 19, 2023 to May 20, 2024, inclusive ("the Class Period").

On May 21, 2024, the short-seller Ningi Research ("Ningi"), published a report on Oddity that alleged that the Company "completely misled investors about every critical aspect of its business," particularly regarding its AI technology capabilities. The Company had attributed repeat sales and customers to its AI

technology's ability to generate hyper-personalized product suggestions for customers, but the Ningi Report found that Oddity's "repeat purchase rates" were attributable to "customers unknowingly enter[ing] into non-cancelable plans" that allow the Company "to recognize repeat purchases in

the following quarters even though the customers don't want the product."

Ningi also asserted that it had "found hundreds of undisclosed lawsuits filed against ODDITY and its subsidiaries in the US and Israel, frequently alleging unpaid bills and violations of consumer protection laws." The Ningi Report alleged that the Defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme,

documenting instances of insider selling by its executives.

On this news, the price of Oddity Class A shares declined by $3.02 per share, from $40.99 on May 20, 2024, to close at $37.97 on May 21, 2024.

