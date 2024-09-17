Oddity Tech Ltd. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - ODD

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Oddity Tech Ltd. ("Oddity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ODD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CASE DETAILS: The Complaint alleges that Oddity made false and misleading statements to the market when they allegedly overstated the extent of their AI capabilities and how its tech drove revenue. The Company's revenues were derived from deceptive sales and advertising practices. The Company also allegedly understated the extent of civil litigation it was involved in.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

