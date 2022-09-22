Oddlygood Launches All-In Barista Oat Drink in the U.S.

Coffee Drinks Get Plant-Based Upgrade

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddlygood Global, a spinoff of Valio, one of Finland's leading food companies, is launching All-In Barista Oat Drink in the U.S. as part of its growing portfolio of plant-based dairy alternatives.

Oddlygood All-In Barista Oat Drink from Finland Launches is U.S.

Created with input from baristas, the creamy, full-bodied drink froths up for the perfect cappuccino or latte and is a tasty pour for any hot or cold beverage and cooking. All-In Barista Oat Drink is dairy-free, gluten-free and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Made with non-GMO oats, Oddlygood goes "All-In" by using the entire oat so there's no food waste. Unlike many dairy alternatives, All-In Barista Drink does not "flake" when mixed with coffee.

The U.S. division of Oddlygood, in Parsippany, N.J., will feature the drink this month at Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia and Coffee Fest Pacific Northwest in Seattle. It was introduced in Finland in 2019 and is available at cafés and retailers in Sweden, the Baltics, Poland, Malta and Ireland.

"We see a strong market in the U.S. for coffee lovers who treat themselves to customized beverages at their local café or enjoy whipping one up at home as part of their morning ritual or afternoon break," says Caitlin Mahler, newly-appointed Head of Business Development, Oddlygood USA. "Our All-In Barista Oat Drink offers a delicious dairy-free alternative with a difference."

All-In Barista Oat Drink is available in 1-liter, shelf-stable cartons for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per carton. It has 3 grams of protein per 1-cup serving, 290mg of calcium, 7g of total fat and zero added sugar. A one-cup serving has 150 calories. Now manufactured in the U.K., plans call to shift production to the U.S. when sales warrant, Mahler says.

Oddlygood expanded to the U.S. in early 2022 with its four-flavor line of plant-based oat yogurt alternatives and plant-based cheese alternatives for the pizza industry. Sales are meeting targets and growing. The full U.S. line will be featured at Booth 1020 at Expo East and at Booth 500 at Coffee Fest PNW.

About Oddlygood

Oddlygood wants to change the world with awesome taste, because the world does not change fast enough if the good food does not taste good enough. We have the benefit of a hundred years of expertise in food products. That is the strength our committed team draws on to develop delicious plant-based products for anyone around the world who seeks great taste experiences. Our plant-based line includes drinks, yogurts, cheese and cooking products. We have Finnish food company Valio at our back, which incorporated its Oddlygood™ business in spring 2021 and enables us to respond with creativity and expertise to the growing, global demand for plant-based products. Valio is known in the U.S. for its Finlandia brand of cheese and butter. Oddlygood products are available in Finland, Sweden, Estonia and the U.S. Learn more at oddlygood.com.

Media Contacts

Louise Kramer, [email protected] or 917-734-1563

Caitlin Mahler, [email protected] or 973-255-9263

