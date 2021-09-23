OddsChecker Partners with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the 2021 NFL Kickoff

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OddsChecker, the leading odds comparison site enjoyed by millions of users around the world, announced today it has partnered with Former World Champion Boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr., for the 2021 NFL Kickoff. Mayweather Jr. has officially begun the partnership to coincide with the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season.

Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mayweather Jr. is widely considered the greatest boxer of his era and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history. Mayweather Jr. holds a 50-0 record as a professional and was named "Fighter of the Decade" for the 2010s by the Boxing Writers Association of America. As an amateur, Mayweather won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, three U.S. Golden Gloves championships and the U.S. national championship at featherweight. Mayweather Jr. is also a First Ballot 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame Finalist to be inducted in a ceremony next year.

With legalized sports betting experiencing rapid growth in the United States, football fans can use OddsChecker to guide their decision making like the undefeated champion. Getting the best odds on a bet or even parlay can be the difference between fans winning hundreds of dollars, or thousands. Fans can view and analyze the current Super Bowl odds on OddsChecker here.

"I'm happy to partner with OddsChecker for the NFL Kickoff," said Floyd Mayweather Jr. "OddsChecker gives you the best odds, picks and promos for free so you can bet smarter."

"We are very excited to be partnering with a superstar like Floyd Mayweather," said Matt Mirman, Senior Vice President, OddsChecker Global Media. "Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is a winner in and out of the ring and we are thrilled to have our industry leading Odds Comparison tools assist him in his betting journey."

About OddsChecker

OddsChecker is the world's leading odds comparison site and a betting destination enjoyed by millions of users. OddsChecker launched in the United States in 2018 when sports betting was legalized in New Jersey. OddsChecker partners with the biggest sportsbooks in the industry.

OddsChecker is 100% free to use and has been helping users win more on every bet since 1999. In addition to helping sports bettors find the best odds on every single wager, they also provide expert betting picks for every major sport and give access to the biggest betting promotions on the market.

For more information, please visit https://www.oddschecker.com/us.

Connect / Follow OddsChecker

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

SOURCE OddsChecker