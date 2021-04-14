ODDS.com Projects March Sports Betting Handle per State

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting across the US saw $3,996,076,889 wagered in February, only $378,923,111 less than January. That's more than projected for a short month with one football game. As of today, 5 states have reported betting data. Based on those, March is expected to be another record month.

March 2021 Sports Betting Handle

State Handle Revenue Tax Revenue Delaware $6.7 Million $965,419 $482,174 Indiana $317 Million $26.4 Million $2.5 Million Iowa $161.4 Million $13.5 Million $908,011 W. Virginia $42.8 Million $3.9 Million $330,603 Gambet DC $3.8 Million $715,244 $--

Delaware experienced a decline from February. Revenue and taxes did increase. That's good for a state not offering an online product. Casino's driven by foot traffic will continue to be impacted by Covid.

Indiana used basketball to bounce back from a weak February reporting $317m in bets placed. The bulk of that number comes from $279m in online wagers, compared to $37.5m from retail locations.

The partnership between Ameristar East Chicago and DraftKings/theScore accounted for the majority of the handle at $120,414,215. $114,224,535 was from online betting while $6,189,680 was from walk-up sportsbooks.

Blue Chip Casino/FanDuel came in second with $92,409,340 in handle. $91,260,954 came online and $1,148,386 was through the casino.

Third, Belterra/BetMGM took $40,237,180 in bets, $39,432,282 online and $804,898 at the retail location.

Iowa surpassed January and February performance, reporting handle at $161.4m. March was a record-breaking month for the state, with highs in both revenue at $13.5m and taxes at $908,011.

11 Online Sportsbook operators operate in the state and aggressively marketed the tournament knowing that college basketball is popular in Iowa. $139.4 million in online bets were placed. $22 million was bet at retail locations.

Washington DC's GambetDC did not experience growth growth in March. Handle came in at $3.8 million, $200k shy of February, yet revenue did increase by $115k. ODDS.com attributes the lack of growth to less marketing, which is typical of sportsbooks under their state's lottery.

William Hill, a global brand and the only other licensed bookmaker in DC, is expected to report soon. Growth from WillHill would again highlight how lottery-run bookmaking can fall short.

Can we expect Record Breaking March Numbers for The Rest of The States?

ODDS.com has made projections for states yet to report:

State Handle Prev. High Revenue Prev. High Arkansas $5.5m $7.2m $1.39m $1.4m Colorado $337.7m $326.9m $23m $23.1m Illinois $590.1m $581.5m $48m $47.9m Michigan $419.5m $325.6m $26.8m $17.4m Mississippi $68m $67.7m $13.7m $12.3m Nevada $660m $659.9m $53m $61.8m New Hampshire $62.7m $59.8m $5.2m $4.8m New Jersey $990m $996.3m $60.1m $82.6m Oregon $35.8m $34.9m $4m $4.1m Pennsylvania $620.6m $615.3m $55.4m $49.3m Rhode Island $40.26m $39,8m $5.5m $6.3m Tennessee $225.7m $211m $23.8m $21.8m Virginia $325m $265.8m $15.5m $12.2m

For more information contact Bill Colleoni CEO of Odds.com at (210) 863-6929 or [email protected].

