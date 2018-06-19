Oddup Adds Cryptocurrency Ratings to Its Growing Spectrum of Startup, ICO, and Investment Insights

HONG KONG, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddup, the leading global provider of startup, investment, ICO, and cryptocurrency analysis and insights, has now added cryptocurrency ratings to its platform. The addition also includes cryptocurrency price targets for periods of six months and twelve months.

Rating the top 25 cryptocurrencies at any given time, Oddup's proprietary approach uses a specially designed algorithm to first establish price targets. Changes in cryptocurrency prices are also reflected for periods of 24 hours, 1 week, and 1 month. Based on the price fluctuation and the price targets, Oddup offers ratings on whether to Buy, Hold, or Sell investments in any cryptocurrency.

Speaking on the introduction of cryptocurrency ratings, Oddup Co-founder and CEO, James Giancotti, said, "Our new cryptocurrency price target determination and rating methodology represents the extension of our market-leading startup rating system. Giving investors access to ratings helps fuel better investment decisions, particularly in the blockchain investment space which is still quite unclear and lacking in research methodology."

Jackie Lam, Co-founder and COO of Oddup, said, "Our users consistently demand and require up-to-date data, and we want to make our data relevant to their needs. The Oddup Index, where our clients get real-time data on startups, ecosystems, and sectors allowing them to make informed decisions, is a primary example of how we achieve this. Now, we are extending this approach to cryptocurrencies. Our cryptocurrency listing and rating will give our clients the latest in crypto data while also allowing them to better identify the quality of their crypto investments and take informed decisions regarding them."

The cryptocurrency and investment sectors have been rife with discussion on the concern that cryptocurrency investments contain high risk, primarily due to their price volatility. The lack of a methodology to accurately analyse cryptocurrency movement has resulted in investors remaining unsure about their viability as an investment. The inclusion of predictability and analysis has been much coveted.

Oddup's addition of cryptocurrency price targets and ratings aims to address this very gap. Recently, in April 2018, Oddup added ICO and cryptocurrency listings, and real-time startup monitoring tool, the Oddup Index, to its gamut of services. Oddup aims to continue this momentum with a focus on the development of tools and introduction of services that simplify the dynamic investment landscape. The addition of cryptocurrency ratings is another step in a larger plan that will continue to unfold over the next few months, supported by Oddup's robust data, analysis, research, sales, and marketing teams.

About Oddup:

Oddup is a leading global startup, investment, ICO, and cryptocurrency insights provider, trusted by leading companies, investors, and startups across the world. A Silicon Valley and Hong Kong-based startup, Oddup provides curated, in-depth analysis of all past, ongoing, and upcoming ICOs, and streams prices, market capitalization, and analysis of active cryptocurrencies across the world. It also provides cryptocurrency price targets and ratings for leading global cryptocurrencies. In addition, Oddup provides startup, investor, sector, and ecosystem data, insights, and analyses, including detailed research, in more than 34 major cities across North America, Europe, the UK, and Asia Pacific. More than 50,000 users utilise Oddup's proprietary platform every day to obtain detailed analyses that make investment planning easier, more targeted, and more effective.

