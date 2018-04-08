Oddup Adds ICO and Cryptocurrency Analysis to Its Startup Insights and Rating Platform

HONG KONG, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddup, the global leader in startup investment insights, has added the listing and analysis of ICO and Cryptocurrency data to its platform. The Oddup platform now hosts live streaming of the prices of all active cryptocurrencies, along with their market capitalization and performance analysis.

Oddup's new ICO listing covers an extensive list of curated and analysed active, upcoming, and past ICOs. This addition satiates increased investor interest in ICOs and cryptocurrencies, providing a platform for comprehensive data and insights.

Oddup has a strong team and proprietary solution that drives this listing. It aims to provide updated information on ICOs and cryptocurrencies across the globe on a single platform. Investors can use this data to not only stay updated on cryptocurrency prices and ICO activity but to understand these phenomena better so as to make more informed investment decisions.

Speaking on the vision that led to the addition of ICOs and cryptocurrencies to the Oddup platform, CEO and Co-founder James Giancotti said, "ICOs are replacing VC funding for three main reasons - first, they give startups faster access to capital, and second, they allow investors to realise benefits faster to match their portfolio needs. A key fundamental reason is that a token generation event allows a company to implement blockchain into its product portfolio and build a completely new and different type of community and offering. But there is a huge amount of ICO activity and it becomes difficult to identify the right option. With the inclusion of ICOs and cryptocurrencies on our platform, Oddup will help the ICO and funding ecosystem in a manner that hasn't been witnessed before."

Jackie Lam, COO and Co-founder at Oddup, said, "We have seen tremendous positive interest from both retail and institutional customers who are looking at investing in the crypto market. Oddup's trusted rating system will help increase awareness and understanding of the cryptocurrency market for an improved experience in global ICO and Crypto investment."

As part of their move to cover ICO and Cryptocurrency ratings, Oddup will be building on the blockchain to allow for greater community involvement in providing transparency to the world of cryptocurrency and ICO ratings.

Oddup's robust data, analysis, and research teams are constantly growing its startup, investors, ICOs, cryptocurrencies, and location databases. Startups can also register themselves on Oddup for greater visibility and include information on any planned ICOs to be featured.

About Oddup:

Oddup is a leading global startup investment insights platform, trusted by financial companies, investors, and startups across the world. A Silicon Valley and Hong Kong-based startup, Oddup provides startup, investor, sector, and ecosystem data, insights, and analyses in 34 major cities across North America, Europe, the UK, and Asia Pacific. Oddup also provides curated, in-depth analysis of all past, ongoing, and upcoming ICOs, and streams prices, market capitalisation, and analysis of active cryptocurrencies across the world. More than 50,000 users utilize Oddup's proprietary platform every day to obtain detailed analyses that make investment planning easier, more targeted, and more effective.

Contact: www.oddup.com/contact-us Website: www.oddup.com

Related Links

Oddup website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oddup-adds-ico-and-cryptocurrency-analysis-to-its-startup-insights-and-rating-platform-300626043.html

SOURCE Oddup

Related Links

http://www.oddup.com

