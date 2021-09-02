ODE Oasis from McEvoy Ranch Launches Their Olive Oil-Based RELAX CBD Lavender Massage Oil

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ODE Oasis from McEvoy Ranch announces the launch of their RELAX CBD Lavender Massage Oil, available in 3.85 OZ ($36.00) and 8 OZ sizes ($68.00). Made with over 62% Lavender Olive Oil from McEvoy Ranch, RELAX CBD Lavender Massage Oil is highly effective, and healthy for your skin. Unwind with their relaxing Lavender CBD Massage Oil to quiet your mind, nurture your body, and wake up feeling refreshed, restored, and ready for the day. Formulated with high-quality, full-spectrum CBD, estate-produced Lavender Olive Oil, grapeseed oil, and rosehip oil. Rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and squalene to treat your body from head to toe. RELAX CBD Lavender Massage Oil - 3.85 OZ contains 500 MG of full-spectrum CBD and the 8 OZ size contains 1,000 MG of full-spectrum CBD. All ODE Oasis products are cruelty-free, with less than 0.3% THC.

McEvoy Ranch honors traditional practices of olive oil farming and production to ensure the highest percentage of antioxidant-rich polyphenols and ultra-hydrating squalene for superior results. Handmade in small batches, our Agrumato olive oils honor traditional Italian methods, where olives are milled with fresh herbs, or fruits for exceptional aromas, flavors, and rewarding benefits for healthy living on the inside and out.

ODE Oasis is a collection of premium CBD products, inspired by the natural beauty and serenity of the 550-acre Northern California ranch. Sharing McEvoy Ranch's long-standing commitment to high quality, trusted products for a healthy and balanced lifestyle, ODE Oasis invites customers to create their own at-home oasis with a selection of full-spectrum CBD tinctures, skincare, and pet products. To complement the soothing benefits of CBD, the collection is formulated with estate-produced, organic, early harvest McEvoy Ranch Olive Oil. Available exclusively at odeoasis.com and at McEvoy Ranch (5935 Red Hill Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952).

"McEvoy Ranch has provided an oasis to visitors and staff for over 30 years, and we've always found ways to share it with others, through our award-winning estate olive oils, small-lot wines, culinary and natural beauty products," said Samantha Dorsey, President of McEvoy Ranch. "With ODE Oasis, we've captured the magic and tranquility of the ranch, so that you can find your own calmness and clarity in your everyday life."

To produce these full-spectrum, lab-tested, non-psychoactive CBD products, ODE Oasis partners with industry leaders to process their hemp oil in a state-of-the-art laboratory in Colorado using cold extraction methods. The oils are then distilled and bottled with care.

For over 30 years, McEvoy Ranch has been making the highest quality, award-winning, estate olive oils, small lot wines, and culinary products. Located 30 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge in the rolling hills of Petaluma, McEvoy Ranch is a 550-acre working, organic ranch, committed to good land stewardship and sustainable farming practices.

Media contact:

Helen McEvoy

[email protected]

415-609-1730

