Odebrecht Finance Ltd Bondholders Conference Call To Be Temporarily Delayed

News provided by

G5|Evercore

09:07 ET

SAO PAULO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto Advogados would like to inform that the call originally scheduled for May 2nd 2018 is hereby delayed until further notice.

If you have inquired regarding materials for the call, you can expect to receive these materials shortly and the G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto teams will gladly follow-up with any questions bondholders may have in the interim.

If you have any other queries regarding the situation, please send a request to odebrecht@g5evercore.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odebrecht-finance-ltd-bondholders-conference-call-to-be-temporarily-delayed-300641080.html

SOURCE G5|Evercore

Also from this source

Apr 30, 2018, 08:26 ET Uitnodiging conferentiegesprek aandeelhouders

Apr 29, 2018, 21:31 ET Invitation des porteurs d'obligations à une conférence...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Odebrecht Finance Ltd Bondholders Conference Call To Be Temporarily Delayed

News provided by

G5|Evercore

09:07 ET