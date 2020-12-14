Odec Releases 20W Fast Charging Power Bank That Supports iPhone 12

Odec power bank's 3-port design supports both PD3.0 and QC3.0, meaning it is capable of fast charging a majority of mobile devices. Whether it is the conventional USB-A or USB-C cable, fast charging can be achieved. The powerful 20w output and 18w input will bring users the best charging experience even when they are in a hurry.

In addition, the sleek and compact design can fully satisfy people's needs on a plane journey. This device is capable of charging the iPhone 12 at least 6 times. When all three ports are in use, it can successfully charge all three devices at least twice.

Aukey company has always embrace a multi-brand strategy since it was founded, expanding its presence to every continent through e-commerce. This group has the vision to boost consumers' expectations by incubating multiple brands such as AUKEY, Naipo, Odec, etc., reaching its strategic goal of "leading Chinese brands to the world".

Odec 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W PD&QC is currently available on Amazon. The upgraded version is expected to release in January 2021, which includes a complimentary USB A to C cable on top of the USB C to C cable in the current Package.

About Odec

A team from the United States, Australia and Hongkong, determined to make affordable products without compromising quality. With the mission of "Upgrade Your Desk for Less", Odec has grown to become one of the industry leaders, supporting millions of customers around the world. Taking our part in improving the environment, Odec promises to donate 1% of the profit to environmental charity organizations for every product sold.



odecdirect.com

