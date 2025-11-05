Odeko Acquires Dairy Distributing

Acquisition strengthens Odeko's Pacific Northwest footprint and expands dairy offerings

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odeko, the all-in-one operations and technology partner for thousands of local coffee shops, cafes, and other food and beverage businesses nationwide, today announced it has acquired Dairy Distributing, a premier specialty distributor based in Bellingham, Washington.

Dairy Distributing was founded in 1963 and acquired by Southern California-based Troia Foods in 2022. Dairy Distributing is the leading dairy distribution partner for hundreds of independent cafes and restaurants in Northern Washington, operating with an emphasis on customer service and locally sourced products.

The acquisition enhances Odeko's presence in the Pacific Northwest and provides the company access to new local products and vendors. Dairy Distributing's customers will also benefit from the acquisition, as they will gain access to Odeko's comprehensive online ordering platform, national product catalog (including non-dairy items), 24/7 customer support, and financing and insurance offerings.

"We are thrilled that the Dairy Distributing team – and their decades of experience – are joining Odeko," said Dane Atkinson, CEO and Founder of Odeko. "Dairy Distributing has built an excellent reputation in the community and is well loved by customers and vendor partners alike. Together, we look forward to providing an even greater experience for their customers."

"We are truly excited to have completed the sale of Dairy Distributing to Odeko," said George Logan, Sr., Chairman and CEO of Troia Foods. "The Odeko team was a pleasure to work with and showed true courtesy and professionalism to everyone involved. Combining with Odeko will provide our customers and employees with new products and services and, ultimately, greater opportunities for growth."

About Odeko

Odeko is an all-in-one operations and technology partner to more than 18,000 independent F&B businesses, including coffee shops, cafes and other food establishments. Through the Odeko portal, customers can purchase supplies from hundreds of national and local brands, track ordering trends, finance equipment, and access insurance. Customers that use Odeko can increase their revenue, reduce their environmental footprint, and save significantly on their cost of goods and time spent on vendor management. Odeko currently has warehouses in 16 major U.S. markets, providing local delivery to customers, and serves the rest of the country through e-commerce and other solutions. Odeko has raised more than $280 million in equity and is backed by leading venture capital firms, including B Capital, Balius Partners, Era Funds, FJ Labs, KSV, Tiger Global Management, Two Sigma Ventures, and Primary Ventures, among other strategic partners.

