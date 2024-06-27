Odele Launches "Get Along With Your Hair" Campaign, Celebrating the Lifelong Relationship We Have With Our Hair

Hair, in whatever state it may be in, is a constant and evolving part of our lives. Odele's "Get Along With Your Hair" campaign is about embracing the journey. Post this

Odele—the phonetic translation of "å dele," which means 'to share' in Norwegian—was created by Lindsay Holden, Britta Chatterjee and Shannon Kearney, with the mission of uncomplicating and democratizing the beauty space with clean, premium, inclusive products. The brand launched in 2020 and has since experienced massive growth and expanded nationwide distribution into some of the largest retailers in the country.

The "Get Along With Your Hair" campaign underscores the power of this long-standing relationship between consumers and their hair; it's a personal journey, with ups and downs, ages and stages. Through it all, Odele is here to help you "get along with your hair."

This undeniable link between our hair and ourselves is echoed by the results of a recent Wakefield Research nationwide study of 1,000 women ages 18+, which found that for 68% of women, how good their hair looks impacts how good their day will be, and for half of women (50%), that relationship takes more effort than at least one important human connection in their lives, including friends, family or colleagues. In addition, 92% frequently find themselves at odds with their hair, further demonstrating just how nuanced our relationship with our hair is.

Slim Creative of New York was selected as Odele's agency partner for this campaign assignment following a competitive pitch in 2023. Together, Odele and Slim Creative, both helmed by a trio of female founders, collaborated on a campaign strategy around the intrinsic relationship we have with our hair throughout our lives, along with intimate, diverse milestones and memories we associate with it. The integrated campaign, shot by director Carissa Gallo, includes :30 and :15 spots airing nationwide across connected TV, social and digital platforms. In addition, throughout July and August, there will be over 60 prominent out-of-home ads throughout Chicago. Chicago was selected for the brand's first foray into OOH for its strong consumer base and retail presence for Odele, as well as a nod to the brand's midwestern roots.

"Odele has experienced tremendous discovery to-date through earned media and scores of beauty awards, word of mouth and at the shelf. Through the Get Along With Your Hair campaign, we're thrilled to broaden the brand's reach and drive trial among those who have yet to consider Odele," said Kimberly Francis, Chief Growth Officer, Odele. "We know that our consumer doesn't necessarily want a 10-step approach to their hair care, and it's in our DNA to focus on elevating essentials and not overcomplicating the process. Odele's line-up of accessible products makes it a little easier to get along with your hair–no matter the type and texture."

Lindsay Holden, Co-founder, Odele, continued, "This campaign is about celebrating and embracing the journey–whatever that looks like for you. It's personal but relatable; reminiscing about that time your mom gave you a questionable bowl cut, bonding over the decision to get bangs, taking risks, complimenting others on their hair style or color. Celebrating good hair days (and commiserating on the bad ones) are truly ties that bind. Your hair is one of the longest relationships you have; you literally grow together. This growth idea of embracing the journey over the destination for our first campaign felt spot on, a platform upon which we can continue to build."

Julie Liu, Co-Chief Creative Officer, Partner, Slim Creative, said, "We wanted to be real and raw with the challenges and triumphs of our hair, sharing the daily realities rather than focusing on just the aspirational. The truth and root of it all is that hair, in whatever state it may be in, is a constant and evolving part of our lives. And like any relationship, the one with your hair ebbs and flows. This campaign captures that by speaking to the connection people have with their hair, using relationship language and real personal photos to highlight the unique stories that everyone can relate to."

Visuals from the campaign spotlight assorted best-selling Odele products, including Volumizing, Smoothing and Moisture Repair regimens, Hair Oil, Dry Shampoo, Clarifying Shampoo and more. The product line is available for purchase at Target, Ulta Beauty and CVS Pharmacy. For more information, see odelebeauty.com .

About Odele

Odele is a clean beauty brand for you + your people. Developed by hair type and texture, our products are vegan, dermatologist-tested, pediatrician-tested and formulated to be free from 1,800+ questionable ingredients, with a gender-neutral, 100% natural fragrance.

