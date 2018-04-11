ODEM Publishes Innovative Airdropper Contract for Token Bounty Distribution

ODEM's development of the new airdropper solution saves time and money while also allowing token recipients to confirm their tokens' pre-published origin addresses. The contract allows for the bulk distribution of ODEM Tokens to participants in the company's bounty and rewards programs. The ODEM airdropper contract reduces the number of Ethereum transactions and fees associated with sending the tokens to users.

The airdropper contract, available for view now at GitHub, contains a self-destruct function that reduces its load on the Ethereum network and limits the transaction vulnerability. ODEM is excited to share the open-source solution with the developer community.

" We've broken new ground by working around the previously laborious-and- expensive task of distributing cryptocurrency bounty rewards," says Richard Maaghul, ODEM's chief executive officer. "We really hope other crypto companies will get a lot of value from our breakthrough."

Users earned the tokens through ODEM's bounty and reward programs linked to the company's crowdsale that ended last month. ODEM has posted instructions on GitHub, a collaboration platform for software developers, so that other companies can use the airdropper method for token distribution.

Distribution of the bounty tokens follows the listing on April 7 of ODEM-T for trading on the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.

ODEM, which aspires to be the Airbnb of international education, is using blockchain, or distributed-ledger technology, to streamline the organization and presentation of educational programs with an emphasis on in-person learning. The company is creating a global marketplace where students, educators, and professionals interested in continuing education can come together for on-site educational courses. ODEM plans to unveil a beta version of its education marketplace before the middle of this year.

ODEM is partnering with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Excelorators Inc., a sister company, in the ODEM Platform's design and rollout. Excelorators, with more than five years of education-industry experience, has existing relationships with more than 200 professors and lecturers who are likely to become the platform's early adopters.

