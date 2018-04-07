ODEM Tokens Begin Trading on Bitfinex Crypto Exchange

"We're very excited to become part of the Bitfinex's world-class family of digital currencies,'' says Richard Maaghul, ODEM's chief executive officer. "Listing on Bitfinex is a very positive development for buyers of ODEM Tokens."

Switzerland-based ODEM sold over 100 million ODEM Tokens in the sale that March 19th. Proceeds will be be used to fund ongoing development of the blockchain-based ODEM Platform. A beta version of the education marketplace is scheduled for completion in the first half of this year.

ODEM is developing a blockchain-based platform to streamline the logistics of organizing and delivering short-and-medium-term academic experiences. Blockchain technology also underpins the creation of ODEM Tokens. By empowering students to own their education, ODEM is creating a venue for top professors and lecturers to actively market their expertise and personal brands.

ODEM makes education more affordable, removes expensive intermediaries and facilitates prompt payment to ODEM verified educators. It also arranges the issuance of educational certificates for students who complete their courses.

The certificate gets added to the public blockchain, which helps build the professor's educational reputation and also assists in career visibility for the student. With the ODEM platform, students may choose classes and store their transaction history on the blockchain. This format enables students to maintain a single record of their academic experiences and certification, regardless of locale or educator.

The platform's Ethereum smart contracts ensure painless cross-border payments across all currencies and instill trust when managing international transactions. Identity and reputation are also carefully managed with public and private profiles so that students can see an educator's full credentials and teaching history.

ODEM has an exceptional advisory board, with KPMG Switzerland, SICOS and BlockScience supporting the initiative. ODEM, which aspires to be the Airbnb of international education, is partnering with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Excelorators Inc. in the design and rollout of the platform.

For more information please see: ODEM.IO. Or join the ODEM conversation on Telegram.

Alexa Narma,

Sr. Director, Product and Marketing

alexa@odem.io

press@odem.io

Tel: +1 (424) 327-5682

Via Balestra 6

6830 Chiasso, Switzerland

Join The ODEM.IO Conversation on Telegram.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/odem-io/

https://www.facebook.com/odemio/

https://twitter.com/ODEM_IO

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odem-tokens-begin-trading-on-bitfinex-crypto-exchange-300626023.html

SOURCE ODEM.IO

Related Links

https://odem.io/

