Odessa Named to Inc 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odessa, a global leader in asset finance software, today announced that it earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year. The prestigious list recognizes the most successful, fastest-growing private companies annually.

Over the past three years, Odessa experienced a growth rate of more than 127% which led to back-to-back recognition on the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 lists. Through the Odessa Platform and industry-leading services, Odessa enables equipment finance companies to power their digital transformation from origination to servicing to remarketing. Connecting digital interactions throughout the customer journey, Odessa makes it easier for brands to streamline asset management and deliver excellence in customer experience in the cloud.

"We are thrilled to be named again to the Inc. 5000 list," said Madhu Natarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Odessa. "We understand that only 33% of companies that initially make the Inc. 5000 list will repeat, so we're proud to be joining an elite group that consistently delivers."

"Businesses today have shared dissatisfaction with monolithic technologies that are rigid and deliver poor user experience. At Odessa, we consistently provide a more innovative choice," said Jay Mehra, Co-founder and CTO of Odessa. "This award demonstrates that our vision continues to resonate within the asset finance space as we expand our platform."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate was 543%. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

To learn more about Odessa's cloud-first asset finance platform, visit www.odessainc.com. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Odessa

Odessa is a software company exclusively focused in the leasing industry, and the developers of the Odessa Platform. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa's leasing solutions and workforce of 1000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets including low-code development, test automation, reporting and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. Learn more at www.odessainc.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

