Odesso Announces Seed to Sale Software to Provide an Omnichannel Mobile Customer Experience on Automation Engines Used by the FDA and DOJ

PHOENIX and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odesso , a leading enterprise no-code SaaS provider that helps digital businesses accelerate three times faster than traditional low/no-code and API management products, today announced its Seed to Sale software solution to provide vendors with an omnichannel mobile customer experience to meet state agricultural compliance regulations. The software runs on the same automation engines used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Seed to Sale software is designed to amplify operations and automate compliance to promote exponential levels of success, profits, and growth. The Odesso team will be providing product demonstrations at MJBizCon in Las Vegas from October 19-21. (Blue States: Metrc States Odesso Operate In, Purple States: Coming Soon!)

Odesso's new software for cannabis companies is built on the React Native Framework, which offers more flexibility, and allows users to launch apps on iOS, Android, and Web simultaneously. The Seed to Sale software is designed to amplify operations and automate compliance to promote exponential levels of success, profits, and growth. The Odesso no-code development engine eliminates reliance on expensive software engineers.

"With our Seed to Sale software we have built a no-code platform that allows enterprises and individuals to develop omnichannel (mobile, tablet, desktop) applications without needing to learn complex programming languages," said Michiel de Bruin, Chief Security Officer of Odesso.

Recordkeeping is the key for agribusiness companies to stay in good standing with state regulations. Odesso simplifies the compliance process by giving users a streamlined method of tracking and updating their harvests and automatically sharing that data with Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting & Compliance (Metrc) regulators in a number of states.

How Seed to Sale Works

Data Collection: Input data directly off the scale or the warehouse floor, getting it digitized as fast as possible. Cross Communication: Send the data directly to specific states and regions to match the most up-to-date Metrc compliance standards. Analytics & Reporting: Track user inputs to see what's working so that you can cut down on administrative bloat.

Odesso is Metrc approved to operate in the following states:

Alaska

California

Colorado

DC

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts :

: Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Odesso has built software for the world's largest companies with the most stringent regulatory requirements. The Odesso team will be providing product demonstrations at MJBizCon in Las Vegas from October 19-21. Vendors can schedule a meeting with Michiel directly at the contact information provided below or by filling out this form: https://www.odesso.com/seed-to-sale/ .

About Odesso

Odesso is a cutting-edge software platform that empowers those who are knowledgeable and closest to the business challenges across your organization to capitalize upon market opportunities and respond to sudden changes to regulatory or compliance requirements. The company is built on the pillars of trust, reliability, compliance, and ingenuity. Odesso's robust enterprise no-code platform enables these experts to rapidly address, create, and deploy apps and automation solutions to address the business's immediate needs without the need for IT and developers or causing additional data silos.

To learn more about Odesso, please visit: https://www.odesso.com/

Media Contact:

Amy Flores

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

(888) 317-4687, ext. 706

