Odesso Launches TechJamz Podcast on Dash Radio

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odesso, a leading enterprise no-code SaaS provider that helps digital businesses accelerate three times faster than traditional low/no-code and API management products, today launched TechJamz, a podcast dedicated to exploring complex and current technology trends and concepts. Hosted by Odesso's CEO Zee Rizvi along with a circuit of co-hosts from technology leadership as well as high-profile guests from various industries, participants will bring over 50 years of tech experience to the table as they explore an array of topics such as data during the age of COVID-19, automation, the cannabis industry, smartphone wars, and more.

TechJamz is the first tech-focused podcast on Rukus Avenue Radio, Dash Radio's exclusive South Asian radio station that boasts over five million monthly listeners.

TechJamz will air its first podcast on November 11th at 1 PM PST on Rukus Avenue Radio. In this inaugural episode, Zee Rizvi and co-hosts Margaret Kreyling and Michael de Bruin, Odesso's Chief Security Officer, talk about ten technologies that will transform the global economy by 2025. The podcast will also be a recurring segment on Zee Rizvi's music talk show ZamJamz, which draws in an average of 50,000 listeners per show. A new TechJamz episode will be aired monthly, with reruns of segments airing weekly.

"TechJamz encompasses Odesso's inherent mission to simplify. In the same way that we help organizations remove workflow barriers with our no-code platform, we want to help get rid of any limitations that prevent anyone from learning about technology," said Zee Rizvi, CEO for Odesso. "Our goal is for listeners to walk away with a clearer understanding of complex or trending concepts, and how it impacts their lives directly and indirectly."

The new podcast is produced by Odesso, a no-code software company built to unleash the tangible importance of enterprises' ability to create and deliver software, workflows, and process automation to bridge the operational challenges and gaps found traditionally in business, and IT's limitations with its toolset capabilities. The company has recently been experiencing major growth with the expansion of its product suite, launching its new Seed to Sale software solution and Appian Performance Tuner in October.

To participate in these conversations or nominate someone as a potential guest, please email the media contact listed below.

Listen to the first episode on November 11th at 1 p.m. PST: https://www.rukusavenueradio.com.

About Odesso

Odesso is a cutting-edge software platform that empowers those who are knowledgeable and closest to the business challenges across your organization to capitalize upon market opportunities and respond to sudden changes to regulatory or compliance requirements. The company is built on the pillars of trust, reliability, compliance, and ingenuity. Odesso's robust enterprise no-code platform enables these experts to rapidly address, create, and deploy apps and automation solutions to address the business's immediate needs without the need for IT and developers or causing additional data silos.

To learn more about Odesso, please visit: https://www.odesso.com/

About Rukus Avenue

Founded in 1996 by Sammy Chand, Rukus Avenue's confluence of cultures has had a signature musical expression that has been noted for its cultural contribution to America. Its storied history has featured artists that have been recognized by the New York Times, Smithsonian Museum, BBC, FOX, CBS News, WNYC, KCRW, and more while its music has been showcased in over 60 different film and television shows from around the world. In 2019, Rukus Avenue founded Dash Radio's exclusive South Asian radio station, Rukus Avenue Radio, which has grown to become the world's most listened to South Asian radio station with over 5 million listeners a month. In 2020, Rukus Avenue scored the hit Netflix series "Indian Matchmaking".

To learn more about Rukus Avenue, please visit: https://www.rukusavenue.com/

