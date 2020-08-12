Odeum Launches the First Platform Allowing Fitness Studios and Independent Professionals to Offer Branded On-demand Subscription Content Across Mobile, Desktop and Tablet Devices, With No Upfront Costs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Odeum announces the first platform to enable distribution of branded, subscription video content for yoga and fitness studios, with no upfront costs.

Businesses are able to create new revenue streams online using subscription video delivered through a completely branded experience with custom apps for every device type. The platform uniquely provides support for yoga studios and fitness trainers to provide custom branded content online during this unparalleled time.

Custom apps created for all devices (PRNewsfoto/Odeum) A Completely branded experience (PRNewsfoto/Odeum)

"Odeum's platform was key in transforming how we as a yoga studio are running our daily operations," says Joe Vogt, owner of Purple Yoga. "We selected Odeum from all the various options because it was the only platform that gives us the opportunity to create branded apps that keep us connected with our community and vice versa. It is great all around and I see us continuing this even when the period is over. Connection to our community is extremely important and ensuring that the content is coming from a brand they trust (our brand) is priceless."

Odeum is an all-in-one platform to publish and distribute videos through a set of custom branded apps designed to deliver natively to all device formats including mobile, tablet, web and TV. This subscription video platform allows creators to completely brand their content and look of their site and apps and deliver the content wherever the subscribers want it. Users are able to control their own revenue model and manage their videos and subscribers.

"We live in an unprecedented time for connecting storytellers with their audience," said CEO and founder of Odeum, Jay Dysart, "We want to empower small and large content publishers alike, to connect directly with viewers with an honest approach and a sustainable business model."

Odeum helps yoga instructors, fitness trainers, meditation guides, educators, and more elevate their business with premium subscription video services. Businesses can work on branding, marketing, revenue control, and publishing of video services all in a single place. Odeum's integration includes custom branded apps on every major platform, adaptive streaming, and built-in tech support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, and browsers.

To get your business online with Odeum today, visit https://odeum.io/ .

About Odeum:

Started in 2018, Odeum is the first subscription service to offer no up-front costs and offers tiered subscription fees to grow with solopreneurs and startups. Established producers can take advantage of the Pro plan with an annual licensing fee and minimal subscription fees.

Odeum takes the best features of major streaming and subscription services and pulls them together in one service to help users create branded content tailored to their business needs and target audience.

