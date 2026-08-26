Odevo Appoints Steve Nylund as U.S. CEO

Global residential property management group welcomes an experienced executive with a track record of scaling decentralized, service-focused organizations.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Odevo, the fast-growing international leader in residential property management, has appointed Steve Nylund as Chief Executive Officer of Odevo U.S., succeeding Daniel Larsson, Group CEO of Odevo, who has served as interim U.S. CEO.

Odevo operates in residential property management across nine markets globally. In the U.S., the company is present in 15 states, with approximately 5,700 employees and 700,000 homes under management.

"Steve has spent his career scaling decentralized and technology-enabled service organizations, and that experience is directly relevant to where we're headed in the U.S.," said Daniel Larsson, Group CEO of Odevo. "Since joining us in July, the response has been overwhelming. Steve brings real operational depth and a builder's mindset. His humility and leadership style have already made him much appreciated across the organization. I'm confident he'll build on the momentum we've created together."

Nylund has a long track record of building and scaling service-focused businesses. Most recently, he led Anticimex's North American region, growing it from 500 to 700 million USD in revenue while completing more than 50 acquisitions. Before that, he led a successful turnaround of Red Bee Media and held senior roles at Ericsson.

"I'm truly honored to be joining Odevo," Nylund said. "What excites me most about the model here is how it combines strong local operating companies with global and regional capabilities that help us go further. I've had the opportunity to travel to and engage with most teams across our U.S. operating companies during the summer and have been impressed by the servant-leader culture, growth mindset, and strong foundation already in place. I'm looking forward to working with the U.S. leadership team and our U.S operating companies to further strengthen the foundation and jointly scale our business in the U.S."

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SOURCE Odevo AB