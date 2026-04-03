Odevo deepens Texas presence as WRMC joins

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odevo, a leading global force in residential property management, continues its North American expansion as WRMC, one of Texas' most respected residential property management companies, joins.

Worth Ross Management Company (WRMC), founded in 2002, is a leading residential property management firm serving 116 clients and approximately 13,000 homes across Texas and Colorado. Known for its service culture and operational excellence, WRMC specializes in complex residential and mixed-use environments.



With the addition of WRMC, Odevo is present in 15 states, with approximately 5,600 employees, and 672,000 homes under management.

WRMC will continue to operate under the leadership of Andrea Willett, CEO, with an ongoing focus on clients, residents, and communities, while gaining access to shared capabilities in technology, AI, and services.

Daniel Larsson, Group CEO of Odevo, comments:

"WRMC is the kind of company we want to partner with. They have built a clear reputation over two decades, with a team deeply committed to quality and service. Their expertise in high-rise condominiums, mixed-use properties, and multi-family buildings strengthens us in the US. Together, we are building something different by combining the strengths of strong local champions with global capabilities in technology and services."

Andrea Willett, CEO of WRMC, adds:

"This partnership builds on what has made WRMC successful to date: our people, our relationships, and our focus on service. It allows us to grow more intentionally, invest further in our technology and operations, and deliver an even more consistent experience for our clients across every market. From the beginning, joining Odevo has felt like the right fit - shared values, a strong commitment to quality, and a genuine focus on people."

Internationally, Odevo now brings together 13,000+ colleagues and manages more than 2.5 million homes across nine markets, continuing its mission to modernize residential property management through technology, people, and strong local companies.

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