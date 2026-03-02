Odevo Appoints Syed Zaidi as U.S. CEO

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odevo, the fast-growing international leader in residential property management, has appointed Syed Zaidi as Chief Executive Officer of Odevo U.S. He succeeds Paul Kaplan, who will transition into a role as Founder and Strategic Partner within Odevo.

Odevo operates in residential property management across nine markets. In the U.S., the company is present in 15 states, with approximately 4,800 employees, and 614,000 homes under management.

"Syed stood out from the start, not only for his experience and relevant skills, but for his rare combination of high ambition and humility that truly embodies our Odevo culture," said Daniel Larsson, Group CEO of Odevo. "He clearly shares our values and our mission to become the leading force in the industry, and I'm confident his leadership will be a great asset to the US organization as we continue to grow."

Zaidi has a long track record of building and scaling companies, from early-stage startups to large, complex businesses across multiple industries. Most recently, as CEO of System Pavers, the largest outdoor living remodeling and construction company in the United States, he delivered over 50% year-over-year growth through geographic expansion and new product launches. Before that, he served as CEO and COO of Frontpoint Security, where he significantly increased revenue while transitioning the business to an e-commerce-led model.

He also co-founded DoublePositive Marketing Group and scaled it from three to over 200 employees, growing revenue from zero to more than $60 million USD.

"From the conversations I've had with Syed, I know that we share the view that local expertise, operational excellence, and customer-first thinking are the foundations of growth in industries like ours," said Kaplan. "His style and personality align with Odevo's, with a focus on growth through new services and overall innovation. He also shares our values, ambition, and belief in what makes Odevo special."

"I'm honored and excited to be joining Odevo," Zaidi said. "My career has been shaped by building companies where long-term success depends on clarity of purpose, operational excellence, and deep trust in people - especially the teams closest to customers. What excites me most about Odevo is its model: strong local operating companies leading the way in their markets, supported by global capabilities that help them go further."

Zaidi noted that "Odevo's ambition, culture, and long-term vision resonate strongly with me, and I'm excited to work alongside our local leaders across the U.S., as well as the broader international team, to build the next chapter together."

CONTACT:

Contact

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/odevo-ab/r/odevo-appoints-syed-zaidi-as-u-s--ceo,c4315402

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/odevo-ab/i/paul-syed-daniel,c3515434 Paul Syed Daniel

SOURCE Odevo AB