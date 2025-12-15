Odevo expands its U.S. footprint, entering California, Utah, and Virginia

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odevo, the fast-growing international leader in residential property management, is pleased to announce its expansion into three new US states (California, Utah, and Virginia) as Property Management Professionals LLC. (PMP) and Capitol Companies join the group. The partnerships expand Odevo's US presence from 12 to 15 states, strengthening the footprint along the U.S. East Coast, and marking the company's first state on the West Coast.

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style. The company's 382 colleagues serve 300 communities with over 81,000 homes across California, Texas, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

Founded in 2002, Capitol Companies is a leading association management firm providing comprehensive residential, financial, and administrative management services, as well as maintenance and realty services. The company's 46 colleagues serve over 130 clients and manage more than 12,000 homes across Northern Virginia.

Odevo is now present in 15 states in the US with approximately 4,800 employees, 614,000 homes under management, and 3,000 clients across all companies.

Daniel Larsson, Group CEO of Odevo, comments:

"PMP and Capitol are both well-established and highly regarded companies in their respective geographies. They both work with strong teams and a clear commitment to customer service. Their culture, expertise, and regional presence make them perfect fits for Odevo as we continue to grow across the United States. Together, we're building something truly unique by combining the strengths of local champions with global capabilities in technology and services."

Brad Watson, President & CEO of PMP, adds:

"Joining the Odevo family has brought a new sense of excitement to our organization. The access to new resources, collaboration with like-minded, service-centric professionals, and energy that's created when entrepreneurial professionals partner together has elevated our operations."

Jeff Lawrence, CEO of Capitol Companies, adds:

"Joining Odevo has been an incredible experience, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and innovation our companies embody. The onboarding process was thoughtfully designed, fostering a sense of community among employees from day one. As we work together to tackle challenges and embrace new opportunities, it is inspiring to be part of a team dedicated to driving our shared vision forward while providing our clients with enhanced services and value."

The addition of PMP and Capitol Companies continues Odevo's rapid expansion in North America. Odevo now manages more than 2.5 million homes globally and has grown to 11,000 employees across Europe, the United States, and Mexico. The company invests significantly in technology, growing the tech team from 4 to 200 people in six years, and shares expertise across its network of brands, enabling local teams to deliver better experiences for residents, customers, and employees.

