Odgers Berndtson adds new partner, expanding Technology and Professional Services Practices

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, continues its rapid growth in the United States by hiring Tyler Gordon as a Partner in its Technology and Professional Services Practices, as well as to be part of its IT Services team. Mr. Gordon will be based in the firm's Dallas office.

"We're delighted to welcome Tyler to the firm as we continue to grow the firm's footprint in Dallas," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson US. "Dallas is an important market for us, given that it boasts the fourth-largest economy and the third-largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the nation. The addition of Tyler, with his more than fifteen years of top-notch search experience, nicely enhances our current capabilities in Dallas and greatly grows our Technology and Professional Services Practice nationally."

Michael Drew, Head of the Global Technology & IT Services Practice, commented, "It's exciting time for the practice, which has almost doubled its number of partners globally in the last two years. Tyler has excellent credibility, especially at the epicenter of digital transformation. His understanding and broad business network across technology, business consulting, and IT Services will ensure he continues to add tremendous value to his clients, by appointing transformational executives who can lead in the ever-evolving digital economy."

Before joining Odgers Berndtson, Mr. Gordon was a Practice Leader in the Professional Search Division at another global executive search firm where he successfully placed senior leaders in a broad range of strategic positions and functions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gordon was an Executive Recruiter at large multi-national organizations, including Sabre Holdings, Fossil Group, and Affiliated Computers Services (Xerox).

Mr. Gordon earned his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

