Odgers Berndtson adds new US partner, expanding Healthcare Practice

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, a top-six global executive search firm, is pleased to announce that Maureen Ryan has joined as a Partner in its Healthcare Practice, where she will lead the US Health Systems team. A former international health systems executive, Ms. Ryan works with boards and executive teams to custom-build comprehensive talent strategies. She will also be a member of Odgers Berndtson's Board and CEO Practices and based out of the Washington, DC office.

"We are delighted to bolster our capabilities in the healthcare and academic medical space," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson US. "Maureen has significant track records as both a recruiter and hospital administrator, and we're excited to have her on our team."

Ms. Ryan joins Odgers Berndtson from Korn Ferry, where she recruited high-level executives in the healthcare, higher education, and nonprofit spaces. She also advised clients on how to optimize their board diversity and governance best practices. Earlier in her career, Ms. Ryan was a hospital administrator who created patient experience and advocacy programs in a number of organizations, including Johns Hopkins Health System, MedStar Health, and Hallmark Health.

She holds a BA from Ohio Wesleyan University and studied law at Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America. She is a national advocate for hospital quality and safety and a Board member of the Leapfrog Group.

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 61 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT:

Odgers Berndtson

Soh Won Cha, 646-493-9187

sohwon.cha@odgersberndtson.com

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson

Related Links

http://www.odgersberndtson.com

