Odgers Berndtson adds Partner to Technology Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, a leading global executive search firm, continues its rapid growth in the United States by hiring Michael Taft as a Partner in its Technology Practice.

"Mike is an excellent consultant and recruiter, able to quickly diagnose and fill the leadership needs faced by emerging tech disruptors," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson US. "He'll be a huge asset to our clients and a big contributor to our Technology Practice. We're delighted to welcome him to the Odgers team."

Mr. Taft has almost 20 years of executive search experience and specializes in bringing senior leaders into early and mid-stage software companies, with a particular focus on Revenue, Customer Success, and Product Management roles. He will be based in Odgers Berndtson's San Francisco office.

Before joining Odgers Berndtson, Mr. Taft was a partner at a Silicon Valley-based executive search boutique that focused on technology driven market disruptors. He was previously a consultant in the Global Technology & Services Practice at another global executive search and leadership advisory firm. Previously, as a Managing Partner at Laurel Group, a boutique firm that focuses on the Seattle and San Francisco areas, Mr. Taft built the Silicon Valley Practice from scratch. Before beginning his executive search career, Mr. Taft spent ten years as a sales and business development executive in a variety of industries.

Mr. Taft earned his BS in Industrial Technology from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo.

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The US wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has US offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT:

Soh Won Cha

(646) 493-9187

sohwon.cha@odgersberndtson.com

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson

Related Links

http://www.odgersberndtson.com

