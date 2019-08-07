Odgers Berndtson Explores Culture In Newest Issue Of Observe Magazine

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson has launched the 17th issue of its global Observe magazine titled "Culture." After all, building a positive company culture helps drive competitive advantage. But how exactly do you get culture right? How do you get employees to consider themselves personally accountable ambassadors of your brand? How do you recruit for team cohesion while avoiding homogenization and groupthink?

This issue of Observe examines the concept of culture from a variety of angles:

"Why boards must lead on culture" describes the important role that boards play in overseeing and representing their company's culture.

In "The hiring strategies that will fire up your company culture," the distinction is made between a company's culture , which should be diverse and fluid, and its values , which must be consistent and universally shared. Diverse talent will positively inform rather than simply reiterate your company's culture.

, which should be diverse and fluid, and its , which must be consistent and universally shared. Diverse talent will positively inform rather than simply reiterate your company's culture. "What makes a great culture?" shows that no one-size-fits-all when it comes to creating a distinctive culture in an organization. But, if you want to truly inspire people to produce great work, creating a strong, vibrant company culture remains a core focal point for any business leader.

The issue also looks at why artificial intelligence may be culture's next major hurdle and includes an exclusive interview with award-winning contemporary dancer Akram Khan on turning conventional ideas of identity, culture, and leadership upside down. To read those and more, the full issue can be found at: https://odgers-berndtson.foleon.com/magazine/observe-17/landing-page/

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 61 offices in 29 countries. The US wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has US offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT:

Odgers Berndtson

Soh Won Cha, 646-493-9187

sohwon.cha@odgersberndtson.com

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson

Related Links

http://www.odgersberndtson.com

