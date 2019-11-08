Odgers Berndtson Explores Sustainability In Observe Magazine

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson has launched the 18th issue of its global Observe magazine titled "Sustainability." Given the global challenge and scale of the current climate emergency, no person, business, or organization will be unaffected. Building a sustainable future is everyone's responsibility.

Business is, in many cases, taking a leading role. In the latest issue of Observe, Odgers Berndtson examines what's happening throughout the world, across industries, in the boardroom, and in marginalized communities. And, we explore the leadership required to make progress on this vital subject.

Jim Thompson, Partner in the Houston office, looks at "What lies ahead for the sustainable business movement?" The magazine also explores questions such as:

To read these articles and more, please view the full issue at: https://odgers-berndtson.foleon.com/magazine/observe-18/landing-page/

