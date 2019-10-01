Odgers Berndtson hires Head of Aerospace, Defense & National Security Practice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-six global executive search firm Odgers Berndtson continues its expansion in the United States by hiring Jon Barney as a Partner and the Head of its Aerospace, Defense & National Security Practice. Mr. Barney, who has more than twenty years of executive search, leadership development and management consulting experience, will be based in Odgers Berndtson's Washington DC, office.

The newly formed practice builds on the firm's strong existing relationships in the Industrial, Aviation, Technology, and Government sectors and broadens its global reach. In leading the practice, Mr. Barney will bring to bear his deep industry expertise to address the most pressing strategic talent requirements facing senior leaders in the global aerospace, defense and national security sector.

Mr. Barney will lead the expansion of the business and build on the reputation and expertise of the well-regarded Odgers Berndtson Aerospace, Defence & National Security Practice in London, led by Clare Glackin.

"Jon is one of the most successful and widely respected aerospace, defense and national security professionals in North America. As a global team, Jon and Clare bring an unparalleled level of industry and executive search experience to a global security market that demands great talent. We identify the leadership needed to drive private sector innovation to answer our most pressing national security requirements," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson US. "Jon's addition hugely bolsters our Aerospace, Defense & National Security expertise, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Odgers team."

"I am very excited to join Odgers Berndtson. I was drawn to their existing entrepreneurial and innovative culture, their small teams with deep industry expertise, the firm's data driven approach, and their desire to transform and modernize executive search and talent," said Jon Barney.

Before joining Odgers Berndtson, Mr. Barney was a Senior Partner at another global executive search firm where he advised Aerospace and Defense clients. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Avascent, a strategy consulting firm that focuses on government markets, where he oversaw strategy, consulting, and M&A engagements for aerospace defense, government services, and technology clients. Mr. Barney also served as an Executive Director in the Aerospace and Industrial Practices at another executive search firm and was an Associate at Booz Allen Hamilton. Earlier in his career, Mr. Barney served five years as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Barney earned his BS from the United States Naval Academy with Honors and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT:

Soh Won Cha

(646) 493-9187

sohwon.cha@odgersberndtson.com

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson

Related Links

http://www.odgersberndtson.com

