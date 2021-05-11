Odgers Berndtson Launches Blockchain Practice

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, the world's sixth largest global executive search firm, is launching a Blockchain Practice in the United States.

"Distribute ledger-enabled technologies are impacting the corporate world across the industry spectrum," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. "They're changing the way companies edit and sign contracts; they're bringing unprecedented levels of visibility into supply chains; and they're poised to drastically restructure our financial system. As our clients grapple to find and implement novel uses for blockchain—or to react to the disruptions resulting from it—we felt it was important to step formally into the space and help bring clarity to the evolving talent landscape."

Odgers Berndtson's announcement comes just days after the launch of OBDynamics—a proprietary AI-enabled talent platform and analytics service that allows Odgers Berndtson to provide highly detailed mapping and analytics services alongside C-level executive and middle market search.

The firm intends to bring a data-driven approach to the blockchain talent market.

"Across nearly all industries, the workplace is becoming more distributed, faster paced, and increasingly consists of both full-time and gig workers," said Odgers Berndtson Partner, Richard Pooley, who will lead the Blockchain Practice in the United States. "This blended workforce requires organizations to adopt a new kind of 'liquid' talent strategy tailored to their short-term and long-term hiring needs and can provide their business areas with fluid resources to quickly scale up or down as needed."

"This is why OBDynamics will be such a central part of our blockchain recruiting offering," continued Pooley. "Underpinning the platform is a proprietary machine learning data lake ingesting and resolving thousands of data sources which continually update and enrich our database of people and companies. For instance, we are working with clients to rapidly build geographical maps of particular talent types, highlighting location and diversity density and illustrating how compensation fluctuates across geographies and sectors."

Pooley also noted that the nature of blockchain talent is maturing alongside the technology.

"Companies developing or adopting blockchain technologies are increasingly looking to hire a kind of 'hybrid' senior individual who has deep distributed ledger technical expertise combined with the executive presence and organizational sophistication to be able to act as a 'bridge' between a company's blockchain engineers and its senior leadership team."

Reflecting the technology's wide base of applications, Odgers Berndtson's Blockchain Practice will not be limited to financial services and/or technology applications and will instead work closely with clients across a broad range of industries.

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of more than 30 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

